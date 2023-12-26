Polaroid Duochrome Black & Yellow is the first limited-edition film in 8×10 format

Polaroid has just released a limited-edition Black & Yellow Duochrome film, available in both 8×10 and 600 formats. You may wonder what’s so special about it. Well, other than it looks fantastic, the 8×10 Duochrome Yellow marks Polaroid’s grand debut of a limited-edition film in this larger format.

Here’s what you can expect from the film (and the very pack it comes in):

Striking black frames:

8 photos per pack

Batteries to power your camera and flash

ASA: 640

Size Format: 4.2 x 3.5 in (107 mm x 88 mm) Image area: 3.1 x 3.1 in (79 mm x 79 mm)

Development time: 5-10 minutes

The film is compatible with Polaroid I-2 cameras, 600 cameras, i-Type cameras, and the Polaroid Lab. I personally think that it looks fantastic, but the downside is that it’s a little pricey. Still, it looks like it’s flying off the shelves despite being pricier than Polaroid’s regular instant film. In fact, it’s already out of stock on Polaroid’s website. However, you can still grab some on Amazon for $28.95 a pack.

If you feel like experimenting, here’s an idea for making your own instant film.