Polaroid Retinex is new round framed instant film to celebrate colour theory

Polaroid has announced a new Polaroid i-Type Color Film Round Frame Retinex. It was designed to celebrate the Retinex colour theory of Polaroid founder Edwin Land. This theory explains how we see and understand colour.

The new film is a special limited edition, according to the company, with each box containing 16 shots. There are 10 distinct frame types, with each offering an interesting way to present your photos.

Polaroid Retinex – 10 unique frames

Polaroid has a strange, TVA-style introductory video for the new film that I would have loved to have been able to embed above. However, Polaroid has disabled embedding, for some reason, so I can’t. You’ll have to just visit Polaroid’s YouTube channel to see it.

The new limited edition Retinex film is available in packs of 16. Each of those shots contains an exposable area surrounded by a circular frame. There are ten distinct frames, and you could pull any one of them in any given sheet, but I suppose you probably won’t know which you’ll get until you’ve made the shot.

Celebrating Edwin Land’s Colour Theory

Edwin Land’s colour theory looks at how our brain not only sees colour but how it can also be confused. The way colours interact with each other can completely change how they look. It’s a similar sort of concept to the way colour magazine prints and computer screens work.

Colour magazines and computer monitors use differently coloured tiny dots to make our brains see a completely different single colour. Polaroid exploits that effect here to produce some quite unusual frames.

These limited special edition frames are a genuine tribute to Polaroid’s rich heritage, allowing photography enthusiasts to own a piece of our history. It’s a fusion of science and design that embodies our commitment to innovation and Edwin H. Land enduring legacy. Polaroid Chairman, Oskar Smolokowski

Price and Availability

Polaroid i-Type Retinex Edition film packs are available to buy now individually, or in two-pack and three-pack options for $33.99, $67.98 and $101.97 respectively. There’s no discount for the larger combos. They all work out to $33.99/pack.