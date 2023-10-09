This weird filter is the world’s first “Liquid FX” filter

Well, this is pretty interesting. Coming from the folks at Prism Lens FX is a very unusual looking filter. A short video of a prototype was posted to their Instagram feed. It offers a look at what will be the world’s first “Liquid FX” filter.

As the name suggests, it’s essentially fluid trapped between two sheets of… something, presumably glass. This fluid can move and shit and rotate as you move it on your lens, potentially making for some weird but cool photos.

The company hasn’t really published any information or specifications about the new Liquid FX filter on their website. The only information they’ve released about it so far is in the caption of the Instagram post.

A liquid FX filter!? This is a new style of filter we’ve been developing for the past year. Still some adjustments to be made but we’re close…Who wants one?

Obviously, the big question that we all have is, “How do the images look?”. Well, there’s no answer to that one yet. Prism Lens FX said in a comment on the Instagram post that samples would be coming soon. But if the company’s been working on it for a year, surely they’d have something to show now if they wanted to?

I think the idea’s cool, although expect the results probably aren’t the best looking. Of course, no matter how they look, the quality of its appearance is going to be subjective. Some will love it, some will hate it.

Personally, I don’t think I’d take the chance to buy one – not without seeing samples. Mostly, I’m just curious to see the results and find out exactly what they look like. From both artistic and technical standpoints.

Will it create a liquid-looking silhouette mask around the image? Will it just change the shape of the bokeh? And, as a result, the effective aperture? Can it even see anything sharply in the clear bits?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out. But, it’s a very interesting idea all the same.

Price and Availability

The company has made no mention of price or availability. They have said that they’ve been working on it for a year, but no hints as to a release date. The fact that they’ve finally posted a reel about it and asked “Who wants one?” suggests we might be close to an official announcement.