Blackmagic Camera App 1.1 adds Tentacle Sync and Tilta Nucleus Nano support

The Blackmagic Camera App for iPhones (download here) has proven to be pretty popular. This isn’t much of a surprise, considering they’re giving it away for free. It essentially reproduces the look and feel of a Blackmagic camera on your iPhone.

Blackmagic has released the new v1.1 version of the app, which provides some very useful updates. There’s support for the Tilta Nucleus Nano (buy here) and Nucleus M (buy here), as well as Tentacle Sync E (buy here) support for external timecode.

There are a number of bug fixes – which some users will be very happy to see – and new features in the latest v1.1 app. Here’s the complete changelog…

Blackmagic Camera 1.1 adds support for recording 23.98, 29.97 and 59.94 fps when recording on your iPhone 14 or later, meaning you can now shoot footage to match a wider range of project frame rates.

This update also includes support for external timecode sync using Tentacle Sync E giving you frame accurate recording across multiple iPhone cameras, making it easier to edit multicam footage in post production. There is also additional support for Tilta Nucleus Nano and Nucleus M lens control, providing hands free control for zoom and focus when your physical camera is not within reach.

In addition, you can now lock the camera orientation in the Blackmagic Camera settings, allowing you to maintain the vertical or horizontal aspect regardless of camera movement. This is particularly helpful when recording directly to external USB-C storage on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the camera is on a boom or jib.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also support recording in Apple Log to help capture the full dynamic range of your scene so images graded in DaVinci Resolve can use that detail to create rich and vibrant colors, deep blacks and crisp highlights.

What’s New in Blackmagic Camera 1.1

  • Support for recording at 23.98, 29.97 and 59.94 fps.
  • Support for Tentacle Sync E for external timecode sync.
  • Support for Tilta Nucleus Nano and Nucleus M lens control.
  • Support to lock application orientation in settings.
  • Support for landscape mode in both directions on iPhone 6.7″ models.
  • Support for HDMI output with status text overlays.
  • Support to mirror the display to an HDMI output.
  • Project selection is now retained across app restarts.
  • Existing clips now upload when setting is changed to uploads originals.
  • Addressed potential glitches when notifications received during recording.
  • Addressed issue where recording could sometimes not be stopped.
  • Addressed Apple Log option availability on user migrated iPhones.
  • Addressed gamma issues previewing video in Apple Log mode.
  • Addressed issue when recording to HEVC in Apple Log.
  • Addressed an issue with HDMI clean feed on some TVs.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

The addition of Tentacle Sync E support is quite interesting. Blackmagic specifically mentions giving you “frame accurate recording across multiple iPhone cameras”, allowing you to more easily sync them in post. Presumably, this also makes syncing between your iPhone(s) and “real cameras” much easier, too.

To download or update the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store.

