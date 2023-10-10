DIY Photography

Tamron 150-500mm f//5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is now also available for Nikon Z

After Fuji and Sony versions, Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD is now coming in Nikon Z mont too. Bird watchers, sports photographers, and other Nikon mirrorless shooters, now you have a relatively affordable option if you need a telephoto, yet compact, zoom lens. So, let’s dive right in and see what the lens offers.

This ultra-telephoto zoom lens from Tamron offers a compact size and high image quality. It’s 212.3mm (8.4in) long and has a maximum diameter of 93mm, so it’s quite portable for a 500 mm-class lens. It has 25 elements in 16 groups, including one XLD, five LD, and two Hybrid Aspherical lens elements. All of this means it offers high resolution and high aberration control. The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.6m (23.6in) at 150mm and 1.8m (70.9in) at 500mm, so you can get maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 at 150mm.

As for the autofocus, the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD VXD for Nikon features a high-speed, high-precision VXD linear motor AF mechanism, like the other two versions. The company promises responsive performance and quiet operation, so it’s useful for both stills and video. It also offers Tamron’s proprietary Vibration Compensation (VC) mechanism. It reduces image blur caused by camera shake, so the company promises handheld shooting even in low-light conditions. Not sure about that with a lens this long, but I’d love to see how it performs.

Here are the full specs:

ModelA057
Focal Length150-500mm
Maximum ApertureF5-6.7
Angle of View (diagonal)16° 25′-4° 57′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)
Optical Construction25 elements in 16 groups
Minimum Object Distance0.6m / 23.6in (WIDE), 1.8m / 70.9in (TELE)
Maximum Magnification Ratio1:3.1 (WIDE), 1:3.7 (TELE)
Filter Sizeφ82mm
Maximum Diameterφ93mm
Length*212.3mm / 8.4in
Weight1,720g / 60.7oz (without tripod mount)
Tripod mount 155g (5.5oz)
Aperture Blades**7 (circular diaphragm)
Minumum ApertureF22-32
Standard AccessoryRound-shaped hood, Lens caps, Tripod mount
MountNikon Z mount

The lens is set to launch on October 31, 2023, and it’s coming to B&H soon. It will retail for $1,599.

