It’s Amazon Prime Day 2023 (again) – Here are the best photo and video deals

Wow, it feels like only three months ago since we last had Prime Day. Wait a minute, it was only three months ago. It seems Amazon wants to be the one to kick off this year’s holiday and sale season before Black Friday comes next month.
We’ve been hunting the web for the best deals we can find for photographers and filmmakers. Some of these deals might not be live just yet, but give them time. Others will disappear as soon as stocks sell out, so don’t hang about! Keep checking back as we’ll be updating the list as we find more.
Cameras
- Canon EOS R3 body only –
$5,999$4,999
- Canon EOS R5 body only –
$3,899$3,399
- Canon EOS R6 body only –
$2,299$1,999
- Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit –
$14,884.95$11,424.95
- Nikon Z5 body only –
$1,399.95$1,096.95
- Nikon Z6 II body only –
$1,996.95$1,696.95
- Nikon Z7 II body only
$2,996.95$2,496.95
- Sony a7 III body only –
$1,999.99$1,698
- Sony a7 IV body only –
$3,199.99$2,998
- Sony a7C body only –
$1,799.99$1,598
- Sony a7R III(A) body only –
$2,199$1,998
- Sony a6400 body only –
$899$748
- Sony a6600 body only – $1,399 $998
Lenses
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM –
$2,399$2,099
- Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM –
$2,399$2,099
- Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM –
$2,199$2,099
- Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM –
$2,799$2,499
- Canon RF 70-200 F4 L IS USM –
$1,499$1,399
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro IS STM –
$599$499
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm F1.8 S –
$996.95$896.95
- Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S –
$2,396.95$2,096.95
- Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm F1.8 S –
$849.95$696.95
- Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S –
$3,499.95$2,396.95
- Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8 S –
$799.95$696.95
- Viltrox 13mm F1.4 (Fuji X-Mount) –
$459$425
- Viltrox 13mm F1.4 (Nikon Z-Mount) –
$459$425
- Viltrox 16mm F1.8 (Sony E-Mount) –
$549$521
- Viltrox 27mm F1.2 Pro (Fuji X-Mount) –
$545$520
- Viltrox 75mm F1.2 Pro (Nikon Z-Mount) –
$549$521
- Viltrox 75mm F1.2 Pro (Fuji X-Mount) –
$549$521
- Viltrox 75mm F1.2 Pro (Sony E-Mount) –
$549$521
LED Lights
- COLBOR CL60 65W Bicolour COB LED –
$149.95$119.96
- SmallRig RC 120B 120W Bi-Color Cob Video Light –
$259$207
- Zhiyun MOLUS X100 LED (Standard) –
$249$209
- Zhiyun FIVERAY M40 Video Light –
$99$79
- Zhiyun F100 100W Light Stick (Standard) –
$249$179
- Zhiyun F100 100W Light Stick (Combo) –
$299$219
Flashes
- Godox AD200Pro 200Ws Portable Strobe –
$349$309
- Godox AD300Pro 300Ws Portable Strobe –
$499$469
- Godox AD400Pro 400Ws Portable Strobe (review here) –
$649$529
- Godox MS300 300Ws AC Strobe –
$111$95
- Godox V1C Speedlight for Canon –
$259$229
Gimbals, Tripods and Sliders
- Insta360 Flow (review here) –
$159$146
- SmallRig AD-100 FreeBlazer Carbon Fibre Tripod –
$399$319
- YC Onion Hot Dog Motorised Slider 80cm –
$439$351
- Zhiyun Weebill S –
$279$233
- Zhiyun Weebill S Pro –
$549$399
- Zhiyun Crane M2 S (Combo) –
$259$207
360°, 180° and Action Cameras
- Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch Leica 360 Edition (review here) –
$799.99$759.99
- Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition (review here) –
$299.99$239.99
- Insta360 ONE X2 (review here) –
$429.99$299.99
- Insta360 Pro 2 Bundle –
$4,999$4,499
- DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo –
$399$299
- DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo & Case –
$418$300.99
- GoPro Hero8 Black –
$289.99$209.99
- GoPro Hero9 Black –
$349.99$225.00
- GoPro Hero10 Black –
$379$279.99
Memory Cards and Storage
- PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC –
$24.99$21.10
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC –
$124.99$109.99
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC –
$49.99$38.99
- PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC –
$24.99$19.99
- PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II V60 SDXC –
$124.99$110.78
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II V60 SDXC –
$32.99$30.99
Accessories
- SmallRig Mini Follow Focus –
$99$63.20
- Kodak SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner –
$193.48$149.99
- Kodak Step Slim Instant Mobile Color Photo Printer
$79.99$63.99
- Kodak Slide N SCAN Film and Slide Scanner –
$199.99$179.99
- Loupedeck Creative Tool (CT) –
$559$489
- Loupedeck Live –
$269$229
Remember, these are Amazon Prime Day deals for Amazon Prime members. So, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up here.
What deals have you spotted? Let us know below, and keep checking back as we’ll be updating this throughout the event!
