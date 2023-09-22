Tamron’s 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD lens ships in October

Tamron has officially announced the new Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD (buy here) lens. A development announcement for the lens came in August, telling us the focal length range and that it would be for Sony E mount.
There wasn’t much else, though, and there was no price or release date. Well, now the price has been announced. And it’s not that bad, either. The lenses begin shipping in mid-October.
Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD – A quick recap
During the initial development announcement, we were told only few details about the lens. It would have a 17-50mm focal length with a constant maximum aperture of f/4, obviously. It was designed for full-frame cameras with a Sony E mount.
They also said that it would have a minimum focus distance of 19cm at the short 17mm focal length and 30cm at the 50mm end of the range. It also has a 67mm filter thread and an internal zoom and focus system, ensuring the lens stays the same length and doesn’t rotate as you rack either one of them.
So, what’s new now?
Well, now that the lens has been officially announced, we have both a price and a release date, along with the rest of the specs – which are down below. It still includes the caveat-laden “world’s first” claim that also came with the development announcement.
There are no big revelations with the release. It’s about what we all expected, I think, you’re just able to pre-order it now. And the specs have been made public.
I was hoping that by the time this went from development to release, we’d hear about L mount or other versions, but I guess not.
Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD Specs
|Focal Length
|17-50mm
|Lens Mount
|Sony E
|Format Compatibility
|Full-Frame
|Focus Type
|Autofocus
|Optics
|15 elements in 13 groups
|Minimum focus distance
|19cm (wide) / 30cm (tele)
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Angle of view
|103° 41′ to 46° 48′
|Aperture blades
|9, rounded
|Stabilisation
|None
|Filter Size
|67 mm (front)
|Dimensions
|74.8 x 114.4mm
|Weight
|460g
Price and Availability
The Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD lens is available to pre-order now for $699. Shipping is expected to begin on October 19th.
FIND THIS INTERESTING? SHARE IT WITH YOUR FRIENDS!