Tamron’s 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD lens ships in October

Tamron has officially announced the new Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD (buy here) lens. A development announcement for the lens came in August, telling us the focal length range and that it would be for Sony E mount.

There wasn’t much else, though, and there was no price or release date. Well, now the price has been announced. And it’s not that bad, either. The lenses begin shipping in mid-October.

Tamron @ 50mm Tamron @17mm

Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD – A quick recap

During the initial development announcement, we were told only few details about the lens. It would have a 17-50mm focal length with a constant maximum aperture of f/4, obviously. It was designed for full-frame cameras with a Sony E mount.

They also said that it would have a minimum focus distance of 19cm at the short 17mm focal length and 30cm at the 50mm end of the range. It also has a 67mm filter thread and an internal zoom and focus system, ensuring the lens stays the same length and doesn’t rotate as you rack either one of them.

So, what’s new now?

Well, now that the lens has been officially announced, we have both a price and a release date, along with the rest of the specs – which are down below. It still includes the caveat-laden “world’s first” claim that also came with the development announcement.

Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism

There are no big revelations with the release. It’s about what we all expected, I think, you’re just able to pre-order it now. And the specs have been made public.

I was hoping that by the time this went from development to release, we’d hear about L mount or other versions, but I guess not.

Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD Specs

Focal Length 17-50mm Lens Mount Sony E Format Compatibility Full-Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics 15 elements in 13 groups Minimum focus distance 19cm (wide) / 30cm (tele) Maximum Aperture f/4 Minimum Aperture f/22 Angle of view 103° 41′ to 46° 48′ Aperture blades 9, rounded Stabilisation None Filter Size 67 mm (front) Dimensions 74.8 x 114.4mm Weight 460g

Price and Availability

The Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD lens is available to pre-order now for $699. Shipping is expected to begin on October 19th.