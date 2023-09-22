Facebook now lets you (legally) have multiple profiles

If you separate your personal and business profiles on Instagram – you’ll be happy to know that Facebook now allows it, too. From now on, Facebook will allow you to create multiple profiles. I mean, legally. You don’t have to come up with fake names; you can make fake new profiles and just attach them to your existing account.

Meta imagines this new feature as a way to separate personal from professional relationships. I also know many people who use fake profiles to play Facebook games while sharing stuff on their regular profiles. Whichever your reason may be, you’ll be able to get several profiles whether you’re a new or an existing Facebook user.

How it works

You can choose a name and have an @username for up to four additional personal profiles. You can then connect with the people or communities you choose on each profile. Just like Instagram, Facebook will allow you to switch between your profiles without logging out from one profile and logging back into another.

Meta recommends checking your privacy settings for each new profile you create, as your settings will be set to default for each new profile you create. It’s worth noting that your main Facebook profile won’t show that you have additional personal profiles.

Things to keep in mind

Keep in mind that some Facebook features won’t be available at launch for your additional profiles. This includes Dating, Marketplace, Professional Mode, and payments. “Messaging will be available within the Facebook app and on the web for additional personal profiles,” Meta writes in the announcement. “We plan to expand Messenger support for additional profiles in the coming months.”

Your main Facebook profile still must have the name you go by in everyday life, according to Meta. We won’t go into how many people bypass this and how easily it is done. But for your additional profiles, you can choose any name you like. And as always, all profiles must comply with Facebook’s Community Standards.

The feature is starting to roll out globally today and it will continue over the next few months, according to Meta.

