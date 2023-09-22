A closer look at Sigma’s new Fuji X-mount lenses

Sigma unveiled two exciting additions to its lineup of Fuji lenses at the IBC 2023 conference. A 23mm prime lens and a versatile 100-400mm telephoto zoom expand Sigma’s offerings for Fujifilm’s X-Mount users, providing them with more creative options.

DIYP spoke to Brian from Sigma to learn more about the new lenses.

23mm f/1.4 DC DN

The 23mm f/1.4 DC DN is the first of the two lenses, and it promises to offer Fuji users a 35mm equivalent perspective. This makes it ideal for a wide range of photography scenarios. This compact and fast prime lens boasts a wide aperture, perfect for low-light conditions and achieving beautiful bokeh effects.

Brian expressed enthusiasm for the 23mm lens, stating, “It’s a great little lens for those looking for something small and fast.”

100-400mm DG DN telephoto zoom

The second lens introduced by Sigma is the 100-400mm DG DN telephoto zoom lens. This lens fills a significant gap in the Fuji native lens lineup. It provides Fuji users with a high-quality telephoto option for various photography needs. Brian noted that the lens performs exceptionally well and features image stabilization. This is especially valuable for users with cameras that lack in-body stabilization.

More X-mount lenses to come?

Brian emphasized Sigma’s commitment to expanding its lens offerings for X-mount users. He assured users that more lenses would be coming in the future.

As for the standout features of these Sigma lenses for Fuji, Brian highlighted their size, weight, and exceptional value. The lenses are competitively priced, making them an attractive option for photographers seeking quality optics without breaking the bank.

Technical Specs

The 100-400mm DG DN lens covers a full-frame circle but is optimized for Fuji’s APS-C sensors. The 23mm f/1.4 DC DN is designed exclusively for crop sensor cameras, delivering excellent sharpness and performance.

Price and availability

Both lenses are available to buy now in the US. The 23mm f/1.4 DC DN costs $549, and the 100-400mm DG DN lens is priced at $949.