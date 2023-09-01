Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 zoom and 23mm f/1.4 prime announced for Fuji X mount

Sigma has announced two new lenses in their Fujifilm X Mount lens lineup. They aren’t lenses we haven’t seen before. They’re just new for Fuji shooters.

The two lenses now available in Fuji X mount are the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary (buy here) and the Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary (buy here) lenses.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens, launched in 2020, has been available for Sony E and Leica L mounts since the start. Now, Fuji X mount joins the lineup. This isn’t the first zoom for Fuji that Sigma has announced. That honour goes to the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary (buy here).

I do find it interesting that they went with a full-frame lens for the APS-C mount Fuji instead of developing a new APS-C zoom lens or updating older ones. I mean, Sigma, if you’re listening, mirrorless versions of the 18-35mm and 50-100mm f/1.8 Art lenses would do nicely, thanks!

Its introduction leaves a bit of a gap in the lineup. With Sigma’s f/1.4 primes ending at 56mm and this starting at 100mm, that’s a sizeable gap. Hey, maybe an updated 50-100mm f/1.8 Art will be next!

New Fuji Control Algorithm

Sigma says that the X mount version of the lens features a “control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization” designed specifically for their X mount interchangeable lenses. So, they’re not just swapping out the mounts and repositioning a few wires. They’re actually optimising the lens code for system they’re being used with.

It supports both single and continuous-servo AF modes, as well as in-camera aberration correction (on supported cameras). The lens mount is also rubber sealed to aid in weather sealing, protecting your camera from rain and dust. The switches, too, have been optimised for Fuji use.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Specs

Focal Length 100-400mm Mount L Mount, Sony E & Fuji X Format Full Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics 22 elements in 16 groups Min Focus Distance 1.1m (3.61′) Max aperture f/5-6.3 Min Aperture f/22-f/29 Angle of view 24.4-6.2° Aperture Blades 9, Rounded Stabilisation Yes Filter Size 62mm Dimensions 86 x 197.2mm (3.39 x 7.76″) Weight 1,135g (2.5lb)

Price and Availability

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary is available to pre-order now for $949 and begins shipping on September 21st.

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

The Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary is a more recent addition to Sigma’s mirrorless prime lineups. It was announced in April, alongside the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary (buy here) and Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary (buy here).

It’s the 4th prime lens in the Fuji X lineup, adding to the 16mm f/1.4 (buy here), 30mm f/1.4 (buy here) and 56mm f/1.4 (buy here) DC DN Contemporary lenses. It features the same X mount optimisations as the 100-400mm above to maximise performance.

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Specs

Focal length 23mm Max aperture f/1.4 Min aperture f/16 Lens mount Sony E, Leica L, Fuji X Format APS-C Angle of view Unspecified Minimum Focus Distance 25cm Optics 13 elements in 10 groups Aperture blades 9 Focus type Autofocus Stabilisation None Filter size 52mm (front) Dimensions 65.8mm x 79.2mm Weight 330g Launch Price $549

Price and Availability

The Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens is available to pre-order now for $549 and begins shipping on September 21st.