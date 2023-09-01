DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 zoom and 23mm f/1.4 prime announced for Fuji X mount

by Add Comment

Sigma has announced two new lenses in their Fujifilm X Mount lens lineup. They aren’t lenses we haven’t seen before. They’re just new for Fuji shooters.

The two lenses now available in Fuji X mount are the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary (buy here) and the Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary (buy here) lenses.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens, launched in 2020, has been available for Sony E and Leica L mounts since the start. Now, Fuji X mount joins the lineup. This isn’t the first zoom for Fuji that Sigma has announced. That honour goes to the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary (buy here).

I do find it interesting that they went with a full-frame lens for the APS-C mount Fuji instead of developing a new APS-C zoom lens or updating older ones. I mean, Sigma, if you’re listening, mirrorless versions of the 18-35mm and 50-100mm f/1.8 Art lenses would do nicely, thanks!

Its introduction leaves a bit of a gap in the lineup. With Sigma’s f/1.4 primes ending at 56mm and this starting at 100mm, that’s a sizeable gap. Hey, maybe an updated 50-100mm f/1.8 Art will be next!

New Fuji Control Algorithm

Sigma says that the X mount version of the lens features a “control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization” designed specifically for their X mount interchangeable lenses. So, they’re not just swapping out the mounts and repositioning a few wires. They’re actually optimising the lens code for system they’re being used with.

It supports both single and continuous-servo AF modes, as well as in-camera aberration correction (on supported cameras). The lens mount is also rubber sealed to aid in weather sealing, protecting your camera from rain and dust. The switches, too, have been optimised for Fuji use.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Specs

Focal Length100-400mm
MountL Mount, Sony E & Fuji X
FormatFull Frame
Focus TypeAutofocus
Optics22 elements in 16 groups
Min Focus Distance1.1m (3.61′)
Max aperturef/5-6.3
Min Aperturef/22-f/29
Angle of view24.4-6.2°
Aperture Blades9, Rounded
StabilisationYes
Filter Size62mm
Dimensions86 x 197.2mm (3.39 x 7.76″)
Weight1,135g (2.5lb)

Price and Availability

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary is available to pre-order now for $949 and begins shipping on September 21st.

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

The Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary is a more recent addition to Sigma’s mirrorless prime lineups. It was announced in April, alongside the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary (buy here) and Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary (buy here).

It’s the 4th prime lens in the Fuji X lineup, adding to the 16mm f/1.4 (buy here), 30mm f/1.4 (buy here) and 56mm f/1.4 (buy here) DC DN Contemporary lenses. It features the same X mount optimisations as the 100-400mm above to maximise performance.

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Specs

Focal length23mm
Max aperturef/1.4
Min aperturef/16
Lens mountSony E, Leica L, Fuji X
FormatAPS-C
Angle of viewUnspecified
Minimum Focus Distance25cm
Optics13 elements in 10 groups
Aperture blades9
Focus typeAutofocus
StabilisationNone
Filter size52mm (front)
Dimensions65.8mm x 79.2mm
Weight330g
Launch Price$549

Price and Availability

The Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens is available to pre-order now for $549 and begins shipping on September 21st.

Related posts:

Olympus 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 long telephoto zoom rumoured to be announced this summer Cosina announces Voigtländer 50mm f/2, 35mm f/2, 23mm f/1.2 lenses for Nikon Z; 23mm f/1.2 for Fuji X Sigma announces new 100-400mm f/5-6.3 mirrorless lens, 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters and a new USB dock Leica’s new 100-400mm f/5-6.3 looks like a rehoused Sigma at twice the price
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts