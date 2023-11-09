Open Planet is a new free-to-use video library to help fight climate change

Open Planet is a brand new online library of over 4500 videos that are free to use. The project is a team effort between Studio Silverback and Carnegie Mellon’s CREATE Lab. They are adding more videos daily to help battle climate change.

The project is about raising awareness of wildlife and the environment. The team behind Open Planet want to get the word out about climate change. They know that the medium of film and video is an effective way to convey the seriousness of the subject.

“Bringing together powerful footage and world-class science, we’re enabling everyone, everywhere, to tell the story of our changing planet,” says the team behind the project. They say climate change is no longer a science problem; it’s now a communications issue.

The videos range from beautiful drone footage of natural scenery to documentary footage of wildlife and the impacts of climate change.

The Open Planet team hopes that content creators, filmmakers and educators worldwide will benefit from the footage. They want them to tell more engaging stories that capture the public’s attention about the plight of the environment.

Director Colin Butfield told This is Colossal, “As filmmakers, we know stories can be powerful agents of change, and with the window for action rapidly closing to address the planetary emergency, there’s never been a greater need for compelling, authentic storytelling.”

The videos on Open Planet come from many sources. Filmmakers and companies are sharing some footage, while others are shooting specifically for this website. They want to grow the library and show even more issues from around the world.

So far, a collection that focuses on India has been released. However, the whole library will be available early next year. It’s free to use for educational, environmental and impact storytelling.

[Via This is Colossal]