Think Tank new cable management pouches are tidy and compact

Think Tank released a new version of their popular cable management pouches. They go from $19.75 for the smallest one to $32.75 for the biggest version. Like the previous generation, each pouch has clear front and back panels, making finding your gear easy. The pouches also have the added benefit of showing off your equipment and organization skills all at the same time!

The cable management pouches have a wide top zipper opening for easy access and back-pocket mesh organizer slots for… well, organization. The pouches are designed with practicality in mind. They also feature handles, so you can easily grab them.

The cases are made out of double-diamond ripstop material that has been DWR-treated, and as a bonus, they come with three neat red Bungie cable ties (like those). That’s great because if I’m showing off my organizational skills, some Bungie cable ties will actually be helpful. They would make it look as if I had organizational skills in the first place.

What goes inside a tech management bag?

I would still recommend measuring your equipment before choosing any bag, whether it’s the Think Tank pouches or any other kind of bag. But, in the case of the cable management pouches, you (should) be able to pack in any small equipment you have. Stuff like wireless audio systems, small LED lights, filters, extra batteries, or their chargers… even a compact backup camera, really.

Think Tank cable management pouches: Size & price chart

The Think Tank cable management pouches come in four sizes. The bigger ones are squarish in shape, and the smaller ones are more rectangular:

In conclusion

The Think Tank cable management pouch series seems promising for tidy photographers and videographers. They are a great alternative to a full-sized accessories camera bag if you are looking for where to store small equipment like your audio gear. The ouches are available now at prices between $19.75 and $32.75.

If you are interested in packing and organization, you may also want to check our video with tips on packing camera gear.