Japanese town blocks photo spot for Mount Fuji to deter crowds

A Japanese town is taking action to stop overcrowding at a popular Mount Fuji photo spot. Frustrated by tourists’ poor behaviour, they plan to erect a huge barrier to block the view.

The barrier, measuring 2.5 meters high and 20 meters long, will go up next week in Fujikawaguchiko town. Officials say it’s a regrettable but necessary step.

Foreign tourists, in particular, are causing issues by leaving litter and ignoring rules, including traffic regulations. This has prompted the town to take action, similar to steps taken in Kyoto earlier this year.

Japan has seen a surge in tourism, with over 3 million visitors just in March alone. Mount Fuji is Japan’s highest peak and attracts many tourists, especially to this particular spot.

The area has become famous on social media, drawing large crowds who spill onto the road. Even a nearby dental clinic has been affected, with tourists parking without permission and even climbing onto its roof for photos.

The town hopes the barrier will alleviate the situation, but the residents express sadness at having to resort to such measures. The plan is to keep the barrier until the overcrowding issue improves.

Over-tourism is a growing concern in many parts of the world, including Japan. In response, measures like charging hikers to climb Mount Fuji and limiting tourist numbers in certain areas have been implemented.

Popular photo-sharing apps such as Instagram have made some places an overnight photo hotspot. These places rarely have the infrastructure to deal with the sudden influx of people, with major problems of trampling wild flowers, damage to buildings and blocking of roads all major issues.

Venice, Italy, announced this week that it will introduce a €5 a day tourist tax for daytrippers. Responses to this move have been somewhat negative so far.

[via the guardian]