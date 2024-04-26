Arducam Pivistation 5 is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi 5-powered camera

Arducam, who creates cameras and modules for embedded systems and electronics hobbyists has announced the Arducam Pivistation 5. It’s a Raspberry Pi 5-powered all-in-one camera kit that you build yourself.

Due to its modular nature, there are three different versions of the camera available. There’s the 64-megapixel autofocus Hawkeye, the ultra-low light Darksee and the 1″ 20-megapixel Klarity. All three are on Kickstarter right now.

Arducam Pivistation 5 – Powered by Raspberry Pi

The Arducam Pivistation 5 is powered by the Raspberry Pi 5 4GB. This means that it runs Linux, so you can use it just like normal Raspberry Pi if you wish. You can experiment with all kinds of software from the many DIY Raspberry Pi-based cameras that have been released over the last few years.

Running a full operating system like the Raspberry Pi means that it’s probably updated more often than any camera you can buy from the likes of Sony, Canon or Nikon. And you have the ability to customise it to your needs.

Do you want to run a web server on your camera or have it automatically upload images to the cloud? Well, it’s a Raspberry Pi, so you can do that pretty easily.

Available in three flavours

There are three versions of the Arducam Pivistation 5. They are the Hawkeye, Darksee and Klarity. Each of them is essentially the same, except for the camera module. Of course, the camera module isn’t just like swapping out a sensor, but pretty much all of the camera’s specifications.

The Hawkeye contains the company’s 64-megapixel 1/1.7″ camera module with a built-in fixed lens. It offers an 84-degree field of view with an f/1.8 aperture and a minimum focus distance of 8cm. It also has phase-detect and contrast-detect autofocus.

The Darksee is the low-light model. It contains 1/1.8″ sensor that shoots 8-megapixel. This makes each pixel around 6.25 times the size of those on the Hawkeye, allowing it to capture a lot more light at night despite being a smaller sensor. It features an M16 lens mount

The Klarity should also work quite well in low light. It’s higher resolution, at 20 megapixels, takes C mount lenses, sports a large 1″ sensor, and actually has larger pixels than the Darksee. This comes with an added cost, though.

All three cameras offer 10-Bit raw output, but the 64-megapixel Hawkeye also offers JPG, YUV and RGB output. All three modules contain rolling shutter CMOS sensors, and they have infrared-blocking filters, so they can only see visible light.

Arducam Pivistation 5 Specs

Hawkeye Darksee Klarity Sensor Resolution 64MP 8MP 20MP Sensor Size 1/1.7″ 1/1.8″ 1″ Pixel size 0.8 x 0.8µm 2 x 2µm 2.4 x 2.4µm Output format JPG/YUV/RGB/RAW RAW RAW Video Resolution 1920×1080 @ 30fps

1280×720 @ 60fps

648×480 @ 60/90fps 3840×2150 @ 15fps

1920×1080 @ 60fps

1280×720 @ 90fps 5472×3672 @ 6fps

3840×2150 @ 8fps

2732×1538 @ 25fps

1920×1080 @ 50fps

1280×720 @ 120fps Photo Resolution 9152×6944 pixels 3856×2180 pixels 5496×3672 pixels Lens Mount Built-in M16 C Mount Focal Length 5.1mm N/A N/A Aperture f/1.8 N/A N/A IR Sensitivity Filter blocks all IR Filter blocks all IR Filter blocks all IR Operating voltage 5v 5v 5v Power requirements 7.5W 7.5W 7.5W

Price and Availability

The Arducam Pivistation 5 is currently running on Kickstarter. Pledges start at $139 for the Hawkeye, $179 for the Darksee and $279 for the Klarity. Items are expected to ship in August 2024.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.