Irix finally releases its 65mm T1.5 cine lens for eight different mounts

It’s been almost a year since Irix first made the development announcement for the Irix 65mm T1.5 cinema lens. Now, it’s finally official. The new lens joins the growing Irix cinema lens lineup, which is shaping up quite well.

It joins the 11mm T4.3 (buy here), 15mm T2.6 (buy here), 21mm T1.5 (buy here), 30mm T1.5 (buy here), 45mm T1.5 (buy here), and two 150mm T3.0 (buy here and here) lenses. And it’ll be on display at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas.

Irix 65mm T1.5 – The latest in the lineup

The new Irix 65mm T1.5, like the other lenses in the Irix cinema lineup, is designed for shooting higher resolution video up to 8K. And also like the rest of the Irixi lens range, it’s designed for full-frame cameras.

It’s a manual focus lens with, according to Irix, a “compact and lightweight construction”. It’s weather-sealed with an 86mm front filter thread that’s compatible with the Irix Magnetic Mount System. As a cinema lens, it features 0.8 MOD gears for compatibility with focus motors and gimbal focus units.

It’s available in 8 different mounts, including Sony E, Canon RF, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Leica L, Fuji X, Micro Four Thirds and PL mount. So, it has a wide range of system compatibility.

Irix 65mm T1.5 Specs

Focal Length 65mm Maximum Transmission T1.5 Minimum Transmission T22 Lens Mount Sony E, Canon RF, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Leica L, Fuji X, Micro Four Thirds and PL mount Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View Unspecified Optical Design Unspecified Diaphragm Blades 11 Focus Type Manual Focus Image Stabilization No Filter Size 86 mm (Front) Weight Unspecified

Price and Availability

The Irix 65mm T1.5 is available to pre-order now for $1,195 for most mount versions of the lens, with either metric or imperial measurements, and $1,295 for the PL mount versions.