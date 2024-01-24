85-year-old woman reunites with her bridal photos after 30 years

In a heartwarming turn of events that proves the world really is a small place, a quest for picture frames turned into a cross-country mission to reunite a bride with her long-lost wedding photos. Thanks to a Lynchburg woman’s auction purchase and the people on social media, a bride got reunited with her gorgeous wedding photos after 30 years.

At a Brookneal estate sale, Sandra Poindexter stumbled upon the frames with bridal photos. “I just thought, somebody’s bound to want these, they’re just gorgeous,” Poindexter said, according to ABC 7. So, Sandra turned to Facebook to unravel this mystery. Donna Reichard saw the post and couldn’t help but think, “Oh man, I wonder if she’s still alive. I bet she’d love to have those pictures.” Let’s face it, who wouldn’t?

Donna did some research, which led her to Harriet Galbraith, who is now living in Texas. The 85-year-old lady said she hadn’t seen those photos for over 30 years. Can you imagine her surprise and joy? “I was shocked because I had always wanted those pictures back,” Harriet explained. “The one of me standing up was actually my favorite picture because it showed the gown,” she added. “I’m just really pleased and thrilled.”

The power of social media

This is a heartwarming story of serendipity and the power of social media. Sure, social networks do have bad sides, but we can still use them for the good. And this isn’t the first time people have done so. People have turned to social media to find owners of cameras that have fallen from cliffs or been lost at sea. In 2020, a Missouri architect discovered 167 undelivered portraits in a closed photo studio in Kansas City. using social media, he embarked on a mission to reunite the subjects with their long-lost photos. Many folks also use social media to find people behind important moments they accidentally caught on camera.

So, let this story be a reminder of several things. First, the universe sometimes truly conspires in the most delightful ways. Second, social media is a tool – and we choose how to use it. And last but not least, in a world flooded with terrible news, this little nugget of joy reminds us of the beauty in human connection and the timeless magic of photos – especially printed ones.

[via PetaPixel; image credits: Sandra Poindexter]