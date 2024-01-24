Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C combo doubles image size to 100-megapixels

Hasselblad has announced its 907X and CFV 100C digital back combo (buy here). Replacing the 907X and CFV II 50C combo, it doubles the resolution of the system from 50 megapixels up to 100 megapixels.

Hasselblad says this is the smallest and most powerful medium format camera in the industry. It’s a bold claim, with some solid numbers to back it up. And this is Hasselblad. So, they usually aren’t terrible.

Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C

While the Hasselblad 907X camera body itself isn’t new, the CFV 100C back is. It replaces the CFV II 50C in the company’s lineup as its new flagship combo. You do have to buy the entire system, though. So, if you’ve already got a 907X or only want to use it with your old film bodies, you can’t just get the new back separately.

It’s compatible with all of Hasselblad’s XCD, HC/HCD, and Xpan lenses, offering a wide range of options. Of course, you can always pop the back onto some old Hasselblad film bodies, letting you utilise a wide array of older V system lenses.

100MP BSI CMOS, PDAF & Face Detection

The Hasselblad doesn’t quite come with the advanced AI-powered focusing systems of some other mirrorless cameras, but it is phase-detect and it supports face detection. Where it does excel is in its 16-bit colour depth.

The image is captured by a 100-megapixel backside illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor. It features 15-stops of dynamic range, 16-bit colour depth, and a native ISO sensitivity range from 64 all the way up to 25,600.

The Hasselblad CFV 100C digital back can also be adapted to work with technical cameras. This provides a lot of versatility to produce shots otherwise impossible using a camera with a fixed lens and sensor position.

1TB Internal Storage and USB 3.2 Gen 2

The Hasselblad CFV 100C features 1TB of built-in storage. This means you never have to waste time looking for your memory cards. Of course, most of us will still use memory cards, and here we have a single CFexpress Type B slot, but having 1TB built-in is a very handy backup! Oddly, the CFexpess slot seems to be limited to cards of 512GB and smaller.

To help you transfer files off this internal storage – or if you want to use the camera as a card reader – the CFV 100C sports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 socket In theory, this means transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. Removing a little for overhead and converting bits to bytes, that’s a theoretical maximum of about 1GB/sec.

It’s unlikely you’ll reach that speed due to the read and write speeds of memory cards, the internal storage itself, or the drives you’re attempting to copy the footage onto. But it means that transfers from the camera to your computer won’t be held back by USB speeds – at least in theory.

Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C Specs

Sensor 100-megapixel 43.8 x 32.9mm CMOS Dynamic range 15 Stops Bit depth 16-Bit RAW LCD 3.2″ 2.4m-dot tilting touch-screen LCD Video Unspecified Power Internal battery (recharge via Type-C USB) Lens compatibility Full compatibility with XCD lenses / HC/HCD lenses including AF with XH Lens Adapter (manual focus with HC 120 Macro and HC 120 Macro II) / V system, XPan and 3rd party lenses using XV, XPan and 3rd party adapters respectively Storage CFexpress Type B (Max 512GB) Audio Unspecified Flash Hotshoe connector (Nikon) Connectivity Built-in Wi-Fi and Type-C USB for tethered shooting

Price and Availability

The Hasselblad 907X 100C is available to buy now for $8,199 body only. Items are already in stock and shipping.