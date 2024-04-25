Woman is attacked by a bear while taking a photo from her car window

A 72-year-old Scottish tourist had a frightening encounter with a bear while taking photos from her car in Romania. The incident occurred on the Transfăgărășan highway, a picturesque route known for its appearance on the popular TV show Top Gear.

Moira Gallacher put her hand out of the car window to snap a photo of the bear when it attacked her. She mentioned feeling “sore” after the encounter, but fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening.

Searching for food

Local residents explained that bears often approach vehicles in search of food in the area near the Vidraru Dam, where the incident happened. Despite warnings from authorities, tourists sometimes ignore safety guidelines, leading to dangerous situations like this one.

Emergency services reported that the woman sustained injuries to her hand from the bear bite. She received immediate medical attention to stabilize her condition.

Romanian authorities have repeatedly cautioned against approaching wild bears, emphasizing the risks involved. Feeding wild animals is prohibited by law, and residents are urged to call emergency services if they spot a bear in their vicinity.

A growing problem

The incident highlights the challenges of coexisting with Romania’s growing bear population, estimated at around 8,000 bears. There has been a rise in bear-related incidents recently, prompting debates over population control measures. Environmental groups have opposed proposals to increase bear culling, arguing for conservation efforts instead.

Humans are the problem

Every year, people get injured or killed when attempting to take selfies or photos of animals. Oftentimes, people step out of their vehicles and get way too close. This can cause the animal to panic and then become dangerous.

Sadly, many of these animals end up having to be destroyed as a matter of safety when, in reality, it was human stupidity that created the problem.

Gallacher’s experience reminds us of the importance of respecting wildlife and adhering to safety guidelines when photographing it. Even from the apparent safety of your car, you are not completely safe.

