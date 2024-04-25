Godox launches the BeamLight Max90, for when you need to summon Batman

At NAB 2024, Godox was showing off a prototype of what is probably its biggest modifier to date. It’s the Godox BeamLight Max90 (buy here), and it’s built to pump an insane amount of light power into a small spot from quite a distance away.

It’s built to work with the Godox Knowled MG2400Bi (buy here) and MG1200Bi (buy here) LED lights. And if you think the lights required are expensive, both of them are actually cheaper than the modifier itself.

Godox BeamLight Max90 – Focusing your light

My first thought when seeing photos of this modifier was… Well, it’s in the title. But sticking a bat logo over this thing probably isn’t going to project it onto the clouds. What it will do, however, is blast a lot of light in a given direction from a distance away.

In remote locations, in wide shots, or places where setting lights close to the action isn’t easy, you need to beam it from afar. Sometimes, you need that distance to help reduce the falloff from one side of the set to the other, helping to sell the illusion of sunlight.

That’s where the Godox BeamLight Max90 steps in. It attaches to the Godox Knowled MG2400Bi and MG1200Bi LED lights. And this modifier’s so huge that you can’t attach it to the light. You attach the light to it, and it has its own yoke, which attaches to the stand.

It packs its own LEDs

The Godox BeamLight Max90 isn’t like a traditional modifier, though. Most modifiers just attach to a light and then take that light’s output and does something with it. The Godox BeamLight Max90 actually contains LEDs within itself.

Presumably, this links up somehow with the LEDs built into the Godox Knowled MG2400Bi and MG1200Bi. But it essentially projects a powerful beam of light in an almost parallel way. It’s not quite a perfectly collimated beam, but it’s pretty close.

Godox says that it offers light comparable in brightness to a traditional 12K HMI light. That’s a lot of output. That means, according to Godox’s marketing, that it can light up a subject more than 280 metres away without issue.

It’s definitely beyond the needs (and budget) of most, but if you need a lot of lighting power, this definitely looks like it’s worth checking out.

Price and Availability

The Godox BeamLight Max90 is available to pre-order now for $7,490. So far, no release day has been announced.