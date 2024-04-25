Zhiyun powers up its compact COB LED lights with the Molus G300

Zhiyun has announced the new Molus G300 compact COB LED light (buy here). Offering up to 300 watts of output power during regular use, the Molus G300 is a lot of light in a very small package. But it also has a Max mode to temporarily bump it up to 500W.

It’s a bi-colour LED offering a range of 2700K up to 6500K, topping out at 20,300 lux at its peak brightness (15,500 lux max during regular operation). As we’d expect, it has a high CRI of 95+ and a TLCI of 97+.

Zhiyun Molus G300 – Up to 500W of output

Zhiyun’s take on how modern LED lights should be designed has been extremely interesting to see evolve. When it comes to COB LED lights, every other manufacturer seems to be making clones of each other. At least, they do when it comes to their outward appearance.

On the other hand, Zhiyun has taken a completely fresh design approach. And it appears to be paying off. The range is still quite small, but it’s been growing quite comfortably since the launch of the Molus G60 and X100 last March.

Last July, we saw the Zhiyun Molus G200 (buy here) and reviewed one a couple of months later. The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB (buy here) just last month, and now we have the G300.

Sure, they’re not as powerful as some of the lights we’re seeing from the likes of Godox, Aputure and Nanlux, but they also don’t come with the same kind of price tag. And for the market they’re aimed at, they’re going to be plenty powerful enough for most uses.

Zhiyun Molus G300 Specs

Output Power 300W (500W Max Mode) Color Temperature: 2700K~6500K Product Net Weigh 1.56kg TLCI ≥97 CRI ≥95 Luminance 15,500 lux @ 1m / 20,300 lux @ 1m (Max) Operation Temperature -10℃～40℃ Dimension 148 x 259 x 84mm

Price and Availability

The Zhiyun Molus G300 is available to buy now for $599 from the Zhiyun website.