Zhiyun powers up its compact COB LED lights with the Molus G300
Apr 25, 2024
Zhiyun has announced the new Molus G300 compact COB LED light (buy here). Offering up to 300 watts of output power during regular use, the Molus G300 is a lot of light in a very small package. But it also has a Max mode to temporarily bump it up to 500W.
It’s a bi-colour LED offering a range of 2700K up to 6500K, topping out at 20,300 lux at its peak brightness (15,500 lux max during regular operation). As we’d expect, it has a high CRI of 95+ and a TLCI of 97+.
Zhiyun Molus G300 – Up to 500W of output
Zhiyun’s take on how modern LED lights should be designed has been extremely interesting to see evolve. When it comes to COB LED lights, every other manufacturer seems to be making clones of each other. At least, they do when it comes to their outward appearance.
On the other hand, Zhiyun has taken a completely fresh design approach. And it appears to be paying off. The range is still quite small, but it’s been growing quite comfortably since the launch of the Molus G60 and X100 last March.
Last July, we saw the Zhiyun Molus G200 (buy here) and reviewed one a couple of months later. The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB (buy here) just last month, and now we have the G300.
Sure, they’re not as powerful as some of the lights we’re seeing from the likes of Godox, Aputure and Nanlux, but they also don’t come with the same kind of price tag. And for the market they’re aimed at, they’re going to be plenty powerful enough for most uses.
Zhiyun Molus G300 Specs
|Output Power
|300W (500W Max Mode)
|Color Temperature:
|2700K~6500K
|Product Net Weigh
|1.56kg
|TLCI
|≥97
|CRI
|≥95
|Luminance
|15,500 lux @ 1m / 20,300 lux @ 1m (Max)
|Operation Temperature
|-10℃～40℃
|Dimension
|148 x 259 x 84mm
Price and Availability
The Zhiyun Molus G300 is available to buy now for $599 from the Zhiyun website.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
