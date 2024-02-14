AI-generated images have been a hot topic over the past few years as they’ve slammed open the door to the world of photography and visual art. In his latest video, travel photographer Greg Snell discusses AI-generated images and their potential impact on the travel photography industry. “Will Midjourney ruin travel photography?” Greg wonders. Let’s dive in and see.

As I’m sure you know, Midjourney is a powerful AI platform capable of creating stunningly realistic images. And other platforms are catching up, like Adobe Firefly, DALL-E, Ideogram, and so on. While it probably won’t affect event, concert, or wedding photography, Greg sees its potential to revolutionize fashion, product, and even travel photography. After all, its ability to fabricate realistic landscapes and cultural scenes is breathtaking, which poses a significant challenge.

But does it mark the death (or at least severe illness) of travel photography? Greg doesn’t think so. He acknowledges the brands’ potential to use AI-generated images for promotional purposes, bypassing the need for on-location photography. However, he argues that the true value lies in the personal experience and cultural immersion only real travel offers.

“Travel photography,” Greg emphasizes, “is about capturing your own journey, your own perspective. It’s about sharing your experiences and learning from others.” AI-generated images, while impressive, lack the authenticity and emotional depth of a genuine travel experience.

There’s one thing Greg and I definitely agree on. He sees Midjourney as a potential tool for inspiration, but not a replacement. This is how I also see artificial intelligence – it’s a great tool for humans to use, not to get replaced by. In fact, Greg believes that AI-created landscapes will even spark wanderlust and drive people to explore the real world.

So, what do you think? Will AI ruin travel photography, or will it inspire a new generation of globetrotters? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

