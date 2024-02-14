Lomography Sprocket Rocket pano film camera is now bursting with colour

Lomography has announced two new colour varieties of their popular Sprocket Rocket panoramic 35mm film camera. The two new colours don’t add anything to the camera other than in appearance.

There are no changes or new features over the original Sprocket Rocket in 2011. And to be updating a camera after 13 years with just a colour change is a little odd. But in addition to the standard black, we now have “Bittersweet” (red) and “Baja Blue”.

What is a Sprocket Rocket?

The Sprocket Rocket, released in 2012, shoots 3:1 aspect ratio panoramic images onto 35mm film. As the name suggests, the image covers even the sprocket holes, extending right out to the edge of the film. The company says that on a standard roll of film, you should get about 18 shots on a 36-exposure roll of film.

It’s an interesting camera that produces interesting results. And while there are some DIY Panoramic camera options out there, this is certainly much easier to deal with than trying to design and develop your own.

The Sprocket Rocket sports a 30mm f/10.8 lens which can be stopped down to f/16. It has a shutter speed of 1/100th of a second. So, it’s perfectly suited to shooting wide outdoor panoramics on a bright day with the right film inside.

It has a manual film gear, which can be reversed to produce multiple exposures. It has a tripod mount underneath, a hotshoe on top and doesn’t require any batteries. The only news now is that it’s available in two new colours. Baha Blue and Bittersweet.

Price and Availability

The Lomography Sprocket Rocket is available to buy now for $79 in either Baha Blue or Bittersweet. The original black is also available for sale, although the Lomography website currently lists it discounted to $67.15.