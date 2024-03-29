TTArtisan launches 56mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens for Z/E/X mounts
Mar 29, 2024
Share:
TTArtisan launches 56mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens for Z/E/X mounts
Another week, another new lens announcement from TTArtisan. There’s two, actually, this time around. The company has released a new Sony E-Mount version of their 35mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens (buy here). They’ve also introduced an entirely new lens.
The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 is an autofocus lens designed for APS-C cameras. And it’s launching today in three different lens mount options. There’s Sony E, Nikon Z and Fuji X – the last of which is already available to pre-order.
TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X
The new one is the TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF. Like the 35mm f/1.8 AF, it will be available for Fuji X, Sony E and Nikon Z. However, at the moment, only the Fuji X mount version seems to be available to pre-order.
I expect the release of this lens will go the same way as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF. It’ll be released on Fuji X first, then a couple of months later, we’ll get the Sony E mount one. Nikon Z users will likely have to sit in limbo for a little longer.
An Autofocus APS-C Portrait Lens
As it’s an APS-C lens, that 56mm feels more like shooting with an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera. It’s an ideal medium-telephoto focal length for portraits. Its large f/1.8 aperture will provide a shallow depth of field even with the smaller sensor.
It has a 52mm filter thread on the end and features 10 elements in 9 groups. Elements which I’m sure are designed and coated to minimise chromatic aberration, flare, ghosting, fix contrast, and all the usual stuff.
If it turns out to be as good a lens as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF, this lens could be a great bargain for a low-budget shooter.
TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF Specs
|Focal length
|56mm
|Format
|APS-C
|Mount
|Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z
|Focus type
|Autofocus
|Max aperture
|f/1.8
|Min aperture
|f/16
|Min focus distance
|50cm
|Optics
|10 elements in 9 groups
|Aperture blades
|9
|Filter diameter
|52mm
|Dimensions
|Unspecified
|Weight
|233-245g
TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E
The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF was released at the end of last year for Fuji X mount (buy here). When it launched, it was advertised for X, E and Z mounts. However, we’re only now seeing the release of the E mount version, and there’s still no sign of the Nikon Z mount version.
There’s not much to say about this one, as it’s been out for a little while now, but the above video should give you the highlights. Fuji shooters seem to have given it the thumbs up, though, with many glowing reviews online – especially once you factor in the price.
TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF Specs
|Focal length
|35mm
|Format
|APS-C
|Mount
|Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z
|Focus type
|Autofocus
|Max aperture
|f/1.8
|Min aperture
|f/16
|Min focus distance
|60cm
|Optics
|10 elements in 8 groups
|Aperture blades
|9
|Filter diameter
|52mm
|Dimensions
|Unspecified
|Weight
|199-210g
Price and availability
The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Fuji X is available to pre-order now for $178. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-April. There’s been no sight of a listing for Sony E or Nikon Z yet, so you may have to wait a little while.
The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E is available to buy now for $149 directly from the TTArtisan online store.
Filed Under:
Tagged With:
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.