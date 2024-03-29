TTArtisan launches 56mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens for Z/E/X mounts

Another week, another new lens announcement from TTArtisan. There’s two, actually, this time around. The company has released a new Sony E-Mount version of their 35mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens (buy here). They’ve also introduced an entirely new lens.

The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 is an autofocus lens designed for APS-C cameras. And it’s launching today in three different lens mount options. There’s Sony E, Nikon Z and Fuji X – the last of which is already available to pre-order.

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X

The new one is the TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF. Like the 35mm f/1.8 AF, it will be available for Fuji X, Sony E and Nikon Z. However, at the moment, only the Fuji X mount version seems to be available to pre-order.

I expect the release of this lens will go the same way as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF. It’ll be released on Fuji X first, then a couple of months later, we’ll get the Sony E mount one. Nikon Z users will likely have to sit in limbo for a little longer.

An Autofocus APS-C Portrait Lens

As it’s an APS-C lens, that 56mm feels more like shooting with an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera. It’s an ideal medium-telephoto focal length for portraits. Its large f/1.8 aperture will provide a shallow depth of field even with the smaller sensor.

It has a 52mm filter thread on the end and features 10 elements in 9 groups. Elements which I’m sure are designed and coated to minimise chromatic aberration, flare, ghosting, fix contrast, and all the usual stuff.

If it turns out to be as good a lens as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF, this lens could be a great bargain for a low-budget shooter.

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF Specs

Focal length 56mm Format APS-C Mount Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z Focus type Autofocus Max aperture f/1.8 Min aperture f/16 Min focus distance 50cm Optics 10 elements in 9 groups Aperture blades 9 Filter diameter 52mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight 233-245g

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E

The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF was released at the end of last year for Fuji X mount (buy here). When it launched, it was advertised for X, E and Z mounts. However, we’re only now seeing the release of the E mount version, and there’s still no sign of the Nikon Z mount version.

There’s not much to say about this one, as it’s been out for a little while now, but the above video should give you the highlights. Fuji shooters seem to have given it the thumbs up, though, with many glowing reviews online – especially once you factor in the price.

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF Specs

Focal length 35mm Format APS-C Mount Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z Focus type Autofocus Max aperture f/1.8 Min aperture f/16 Min focus distance 60cm Optics 10 elements in 8 groups Aperture blades 9 Filter diameter 52mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight 199-210g

Price and availability

The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Fuji X is available to pre-order now for $178. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-April. There’s been no sight of a listing for Sony E or Nikon Z yet, so you may have to wait a little while.

The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E is available to buy now for $149 directly from the TTArtisan online store.