TTArtisan launches 56mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens for Z/E/X mounts

Mar 29, 2024

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

TTArtisan launches 56mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens for Z/E/X mounts

Mar 29, 2024

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF

Another week, another new lens announcement from TTArtisan. There’s two, actually, this time around. The company has released a new Sony E-Mount version of their 35mm f/1.8 AF APS-C lens (buy here). They’ve also introduced an entirely new lens.

The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 is an autofocus lens designed for APS-C cameras. And it’s launching today in three different lens mount options. There’s Sony E, Nikon Z and Fuji X – the last of which is already available to pre-order.

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF

The new one is the TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF. Like the 35mm f/1.8 AF, it will be available for Fuji X, Sony E and Nikon Z. However, at the moment, only the Fuji X mount version seems to be available to pre-order.

I expect the release of this lens will go the same way as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF. It’ll be released on Fuji X first, then a couple of months later, we’ll get the Sony E mount one. Nikon Z users will likely have to sit in limbo for a little longer.

An Autofocus APS-C Portrait Lens

As it’s an APS-C lens, that 56mm feels more like shooting with an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera. It’s an ideal medium-telephoto focal length for portraits. Its large f/1.8 aperture will provide a shallow depth of field even with the smaller sensor.

It has a 52mm filter thread on the end and features 10 elements in 9 groups. Elements which I’m sure are designed and coated to minimise chromatic aberration, flare, ghosting, fix contrast, and all the usual stuff.

If it turns out to be as good a lens as the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF, this lens could be a great bargain for a low-budget shooter.

TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF Specs

Focal length56mm
FormatAPS-C
MountFuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z
Focus typeAutofocus
Max aperturef/1.8
Min aperturef/16
Min focus distance50cm
Optics10 elements in 9 groups
Aperture blades9
Filter diameter52mm
DimensionsUnspecified
Weight233-245g

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E

YouTube video

The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF was released at the end of last year for Fuji X mount (buy here). When it launched, it was advertised for X, E and Z mounts. However, we’re only now seeing the release of the E mount version, and there’s still no sign of the Nikon Z mount version.

There’s not much to say about this one, as it’s been out for a little while now, but the above video should give you the highlights. Fuji shooters seem to have given it the thumbs up, though, with many glowing reviews online – especially once you factor in the price.

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 for Sony

TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF Specs

Focal length35mm
FormatAPS-C
MountFuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z
Focus typeAutofocus
Max aperturef/1.8
Min aperturef/16
Min focus distance60cm
Optics10 elements in 8 groups
Aperture blades9
Filter diameter52mm
DimensionsUnspecified
Weight199-210g

Price and availability

The TTArtisan 56mm f/1.8 AF for Fuji X is available to pre-order now for $178. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-April. There’s been no sight of a listing for Sony E or Nikon Z yet, so you may have to wait a little while.

The TTArtisan 35mm f/1.8 AF for Sony E is available to buy now for $149 directly from the TTArtisan online store.

