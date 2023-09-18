First look at Sirui’s new 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.2 APS-C lenses

At 2023 IBC, Sirui has revealed its brand new set of three lenses named the “Sniper Series.” It includes 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.2 lenses built for APS-C mirrorless cameras. What’s special about them is that it’s the first line of lenses from this brand with autofocus capabilities. CineD chatted with Sirui about the new lineup members, and here are the technical specifications and details we know so far.

As I mentioned, all three lenses are built for APS-C sensors, or you can use them on full-frame cameras in “Crop” mode. They will be available in three mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fuji X. The current options include 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm, but Sirui says that two more focal lengths are planned for next year.

Maximum Aperture is f/1.2 across all lenses in the series, which makes them ideal for low-light conditions. Each weighs approximately 400 grams (under 1lb), depending on the mount type. They’re small in size, and the front diameter is 58mm for all three lenses.

The close focus distance varies between the lenses. It’s 30 cm (11.8 in) for the 23mm f/1.2, 40 cm (15.7 in) for the 33mm f/1.2, and 60 cm (23.6 in) for the 56mm f/1.2 lens.

All lenses will be available in black and white, with the black version containing carbon fiber elements and some grey metallic elements at the front. They’re expected to launch in November this year, and Sirui plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the lens series. They’re expected to retail for around €350 (~$370 USD) each, although the final pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet. Other than individual lenses, you’ll also be able to order them as a set.

