This is the cutest C-stand I’ve ever seen

When we met with Colbor at IBC this year to discuss the Colbor CL220R, we came across a new C-stand. However, unlike your typical C-stand, this one had something unique going for it. It was tiny! It was literally the cutest C-stand I have ever seen! We asked Charlie Shao (Colbor’s co founder) about this micro C-stand, and he said they would launch it as a new product soon.

This tiny stand is only about 28 cm tall and 19 cm wide when collapsed, but apart from that, it’s just a full-fledged C-stand. Open it up, and you get a height of 48cm, all for a package that weighs about 900 grams. For reference, the Impact Master Century C-stand (buy here) weighs 10kg and extends up to 3.3 meters. Even collapsed, it dwarves this micro C-stand, at a height of 1.5m. Other than its size, it is a fully functional C-stand, all the way up to using the right-side C-stand rule.

I am not sure if Charlie was kidding about launching this micro C-stand as a product, but I would love to buy a few when they become available. You know what? I think I’m going to keep my eyes open on the Colbor site for now.