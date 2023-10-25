Daylyy is the next ‘anti-Instagram’ social media photo-sharing app

It seems like not a week goes by where some new photo-sharing app claims to be the next anti-Christ anti-Instagram. Frankly, it’s getting a bit old. But anyway, here it is, in case you were interested.

Daylyy (which is also annoying to spell, so I don’t hold out too many hopes for this one) is claiming to make you ‘worry less’ and ‘post more’. Seems like a bold claim, but let’s take a closer look at how this app is so different from all the others.

According to the website, “Daylyy satisfies people’s hunger for authenticity. Posting on Daylyy isn’t about fitting in or standing out, it’s about being authentically you.” What that means, then, in real terms, is that you cannot post edited images to the app.

You can only show photos taken in real-time. Sounds a bit like that other anti-Instagram app, BeReal, then.

Co-founder and CEO Austin Anderson told TechCrunch, “It’s a real-time social media app. There’s never going to be filters, and you’re not going to see any uploads. You also won’t see things like vanity metrics or numbers. And, most importantly, no algorithm.”

Additionally, Daylyy doesn’t show how many likes you get on a photo, and comments are sent as private messages, meaning that you cannot see what others are saying.

Taking away this performance pressure may be helpful, especially as apps like Instagram have been shown to harm teen mental health. However, I’m not personally convinced that hiding comments will help curb bullying via apps. With public views to hold you accountable, the trolls could be out in force.

Don’t worry, be happy

Anderson added that this lack of pressure should be freeing for users of the app, saying, “You can post whatever makes you happy, whenever — no one else’s opinion matters!”

This does prompt one question from me: If no one else’s opinion matters, why are we even bothering to post on social media at all? We could, for example, just take photos as and when we feel like it and then share them privately with family and friends.

Just an idea!

Daylyy is free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

[Via TechCrunch]