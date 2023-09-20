Hands-on with Colbor’s colourful 220W RGB COB LED

We covered Colbor’s innovative stackable CL60 lights last year, and since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength. Now Colbor has a bunch of new higher-wattage lights, weatherproof lights for outdoor shooting, and an impressive new app which lets you match the exact colour.

DIYP was excited to see the huge leap forward in what Colbor has to offer, and we were lucky enough to catch up with company Co-founder and VP Charlie Shao to find out more.

Charlie explains that Colbor is all about colour and brightness. Everything must be portable and powerful, and by the looks of it, the newest RGB COB LED CL220R lights are exactly that.

Stackable lights with massive power

All the lights can be stacked, even the more powerful 220W lights. That means that you can use them separately as five individual 220W lights. Or you can stack them together and have one blindingly powerful light that easily gives off 1100W. That’s incredibly bright for the cost-per-light ratio. A thousand-watt RGB LED light simply doesn’t exist elsewhere.

Again, the lights use an easily compatible nato groove rail to fit together, and as Charlie demonstrated, it’s a very quick system to set up. Weighing just 3.5lb, the lights are still lightweight and portable, although an extra light stand can be used for support when stacking them.

It’s a clever system and actually far more useful for most people than buying one ultra high-wattage light and then using it on 20% power most of the time.

Colour matching app

Colbor is all about colour, and with their new colour picker app, they are living up to that. Charlie explains that they want to make colour easier for everyone, and he demonstrates matching the ubiquitous red of the Coca-Cola can to the RGB light. It’s quick, slick and instant, and it really does match.

This would be a huge advantage for anyone shooting products, for example, who wants to match the light colour to the brand colours in an easy and quick way.

The lights have access to the full 360° colour wheel, with extra green/magenta colour shift adjustment to make it even more precise.

Price and availability

The 220-watt RGB COB LED CL220R lights are available to preorder now for $399.