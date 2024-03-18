The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards opens with hilarious unseen entries

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Competition is one that always puts a grin on people’s faces. If you want to contribute to the joy, one of our favorite contests is now open for entries. You can show off your funny wildlife photos and videos… And to get the ball rolling, the folks behind the contest have shared with us some of the 2023 entries that we haven’t seen so far.

For 2024, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have partnered with Nikon. Besides this epic partnership, this is a very special year for the contest: they’re celebrating a jubilee! This year marks ten years of Comedy Wildlife. Ten years of photos that bring us joy and, at the same time, remind us of the importance of conservation.

This year’s Comedy Wildlife competition is teaming up with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN). This UK-based charity dedicates itself to supporting conservation leaders in their countries across the Global South. With over 30 years of experience, WFN has provided £20 million in funding to over 200 conservationists in 90 countries. We are excited to showcase the amazing work done by WFN and urge you to join us in supporting their cause for sustainable conservation efforts.

Entering the contest

As usual, the competition is open to the public and still free to enter. Here are the categories:

Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals Category

Spectrum Photo Birds Category

ThinkTANK Reptiles and Amphibians Category

Fish and Other Aquatic Species

Insects Category

Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25 yrs.)

Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

Video Category

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award (after finalists are announced)

You can win some fantastic prizes in the contest. The top shot wins a safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Other prizes include a Z30 Nikon for the Junior Category winner, the Z8 Nikon kit, and a brand new iPad loaded with the latest Affinity Photo editing software for the Young Photographer winner. All category winners will receive a ThinkTANK camera bag.

The closing date for entries is July 31, 2024. The shortlist will be announced in September, and winners will be announced in November. Enjoy the images below, and make sure to visit the contest website for more information.