Canon EOS M cameras and lenses are no longer sold

Mar 18, 2024

Alex Baker
Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Canon EOS M cameras are no longer available to buy, new ones at least. Digital Camera World reported that all Canon EOS M series camera bodies and lenses have been removed from the UK online store, and other retailers.

Additionally, most of the existing lens stocks are now completely sold out, and of course, they won’t be replenished. This follows similar announcements from Canon USA and Japan late last year.

With Canon’s continued commitment to the R-series of mirrorless cameras, we can’t say that we didn’t see this coming. In 2023, there was a bit of ‘will they, won’t they‘ going on with Canon at first denying that they would be shelving the popular small camera system, only to then double back and officially announce that it would be coming to an end.

It’s a pity that Canon has stopped this line because they were great little camera bodies for travel. They were perfect for times when you still wanted to take great photos and videos without all the hassle of a bulky DSLR.

I imagine that these cameras suffered from competition from recent upgrades in smartphone cameras. Most people are going to opt for the convenience of a phone that’s always in their pocket. I personally prefer the feel of an actual camera in my hands, but maybe that just shows my age!

Apparently some M-lenses are still available from both B + H Photo and Adorama if any M users still want to buy new ones. But you’ll have to hurry. Otherwise, the second-hand market will be your only choice.

