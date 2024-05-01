The Colbor W series are capable lights the size of your phone

Colbor showed off a new light series in NAB2024, the “Colbor W” series. That “W” stands for “wonder,” and during our visit to Colbor’s booth, we immediately saw why. These lights are tiny! The Colbor W100, W60, and W60R aren’t that bigger than your typical smartphone, and at the same time, they are very capable lights.

The Colbor W series

As the names may imply, the Colbor W100 is a 100W light, and the Colbor W60 is a 60W light. Both are Bi-colored lights. The Colbor W60R is also a 60W light, except unlike the W60, the W60R is a RGB light. All Colbor W lights are exactly the same size and weight, coming in at 157x43x93mm and 345g. They also share a CRI of 97 and a few similar features, such as the built-in fan, the quiet performance mode, DC\Type-C charging, and more. The Colbor W100 reaches 3,450Lux at 1m 5,600K, No Reflector. The W60 emits 2,890Lux and the W60R 1,880Lux (again, both at 1m 5,600K, no reflector).

Colbor also offers a series of accessories for the W series. For example, there is a battery grip for the light to avoid dangling power bank cables. Also, the system uses a mini-bownes mount, so appropriately, Colbor offers small reflectors, softboxes, and lenses for the mini-bownes mount. There is also a mini bownes to bownes adapter if you prefer to use other equipment you may already have.

Price and availability

The Colbor W100 is available for $169, and the W60 for $129. If you prefer RGB lights to Bi-color lights, the W60R is available for $169.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion