Colbor’s CL220 LED range goes RGB with the Colbor CL220R

Colbor has finally announced the Colbor CL220R (buy here), an RGB version of its popular CL220 series. The Colbor CL220 line kicked off with the Colbor CL220 and CL330 daylight and bi-colour LEDs. An RGB version was shown off at IBC 2023, but now they’re available.

The Colbor CL220R provides 220W of output with full RGB capabilities. Weighing only 1.6kg, It features a CCT range from 2700-6500K, with green/magenta adjustment and 360° Color Adjustable RGBWW and 13 built-in effects.

Colbor CL220R – A familiar compact form factor

The Coolbor CL220R follows on the design of the CL220 bi-colour and daylight variants. It features the nato rail grooves, allowing you to gang multiple lights together or attach other devices to them. It’s such a great feature, I’m surprised more companies haven’t started to incorporate it into their new designs.

It’s a Bowens mount light, letting you use any Bowens mount compatible modifiers. Of course, this means all of your favourite photography softboxes, but also LED-specific attachments, like the recent spate of Fresnel and projector lenses.

AC or Battery Powered

The Colbor CL220R runs on either 100-240v AC using the included power adapter. But it will also run on a single or pair of V-mount batteries for when you want to be out on location. If you’re only using one V-mount battery, though, you’re limited to half of maximum power.

The CL220R features Colbor’s Matrix Control System, allowing any CL220R in your setup to control other CL220Rs in your setup. This allows you to control multiple lights easily, synchronously, which can be a big time saver on a busy set with lots of lights.

Of course, you also get full remote control with the Colbor smartphone app, too.

Quiet Mode Fan

Colbor usually tends to do very well on the noise front. The ones I’ve tried personally have been extremely quiet. Audible in a completely silent room to my ears, but you don’t hear it once you start shooting and microphones haven’t picked them up in my experience so far.

The Colbor CL220R continues this trend with its Quiet Fan Mode. This drops the fan down to produce a maximum output of 30dB while still keeping the light cool enough to overheat. Sure, it would get cooler with it running at a faster speed (and higher volume), but even in quiet mode, it should keep it plenty cool enough.

13 Lighting Effects

Most LED lights come with some kind of lighting effects these days. RGBWW LEDs typically offer the widest range and the most configuration of them. This is logical, given that they are capable of putting out more colours than daylight or bi-colour LEDs.

Inside the Colbor CL220R, you’ve got fire, spark, CCT chase, pulsing, beacon, TV, party, explosion, faulty bulb, welding, strobe, lightning, and SOS effects. Some of these can be quite tricky to recreate manually, especially with multiple lights at potentially different colours, but Colbor makes it a breeze.

Price and Availability

The Colbor CL220R is available to buy now for $319. This appears to be a launch discount price, however, and will go up to $399 at some point.