Filmic’s parent company lays off entire Filmic staff

Bending Spoons, the Milan-based creative app studio, has laid off all the staff of Filmic. The company acquired Filmic in July 2023, with layoffs announced in September 2023. Judging from the employee’s statuses on X and LinkedIn, they’ve all been abandoning the company over the past couple of weeks.

A brief history of Filmic

Founded in 2007 by Neill Barham and a team of filmmakers, Filmic gained recognition for its innovative video and photo editing apps, such as Filmic Pro, Firstlight, and DoubleTake. Significant milestones marked the company’s journey, including the release of Filmic Pro for iOS in 2010, the acquisition by Otoy in 2014, and the subsequent spin-off as an independent company in 2017.

Filmic’s growth continued with the release of significant updates of Filmic Pro in 2017 and 2018. However, in 2023, Bending Spoons acquired Filmic, and the future of the company’s popular apps became uncertain.

The 2023 layoffs

Bending Spoons spokesperson Christy Keenan confirmed to TechCrunch that all 22 members of the original Filmic team have departed from the company. “The Filmic product has now been fully integrated into the Bending Spoons platform — development of the product will continue with a dedicated team at Bending Spoons focusing on it,” Keenan stated. “Having worked alongside the original team since the acquisition, the new team possesses the necessary knowledge to ensure a seamless user experience.”

What happens next?

The layoffs of the Filmic staff have raised concerns about the future of the company’s popular apps. As TechCrunch notes, Bending Spoons has a history of overhauling its properties after acquisitions. When the company acquired Filmic, it introduced subscriptions instead of a one-time purchase price. Last month, Bending Spoons-owned Evernote overhauled its free tier by restricting it to just 50 notes at a time. In February 2023, the company also laid off 129 of Evernote’s staff after the note app was acquired in 2022.

For now, it stays unclear what Bending Spoons plans to do with the Filmic apps. The company hasn’t said whether it will continue developing the apps or eventually discontinue them. Only time will tell what the future holds for Filmic Pro and DoubleTake. However, the layoffs of the Filmic staff are a troubling sign that suggests the company’s future is uncertain.

[via TechCrunch]