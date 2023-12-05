DIY Photography

Timelapse: A year of pinecone turning into a tree in under two minutes

I’ve seen plenty of amazing timelapse videos over my time at DIYP. But my all-time favorites will be videos showing plants and their interaction with insects. There’s something about nature timelapses that’s fascinated me ever since I was little – and it hasn’t gone away.

In this timelapse from Boxlapse, you’ll see a mesmerizing process of a pinecone turning into a tiny pine tree. And if you, like me, collected pinecones as a kid, I’m sure you’ll love it even more.

“Last Christmas they sold these stone pine cones in the supermarket so I bought one to try to see if I could grow something from the seeds,” the creator writes. “And it turned out to be one of my favorites this year.” He first let the pinecone open up for a week, took out a seed, and planted it in a pot. And then, for 300 days, he carefully watered it and tracked its progress with a camera. As a result, he ended up with nearly a year of tree growth compressed in under two minutes.

Since it takes around a year to grow a mini pine tree from a pinecone, you can have a childhood throwback and go to a forest and collect a few pinecones. Plant the seeds, take care of them – and you’ll have a tiny Christmas tree for your desk by next Christmas. :)

Pine Tree Time-lapse 300 Days via PetaPixel

Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

