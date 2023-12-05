‘Tis the season: This gingerbread instant camera actually takes photos

Canada-based photographer and film photography enthusiast Dmitri Tcherbadji made something silly and brilliant this holiday season. It’s an instant camera made of gingerbread, and it even has a lens made of sugar. What’s truly brilliant is that it actually works and shoots Fujifilm Instax Square instant film.

Building the camera

Creating the gingerbread instant camera required Dmitri first to bake the gingerbread. He says it isn’t as simple as it sounds – as he couldn’t figure out the thickness at first. But his wife came to the rescue – she suggested that he sanded it down a bit and make it thinner, and so he did. Using a cheese grater, Dmitri achieved the perfect gingerbread thickness.

However, creating the sugar lens was an even more difficult challenge. Dmitri realized along the way that this probably wasn’t the best material for making a lens. It’s not only fragile but also doesn’t exactly give the sharpest images. “These pictures are blurrier than a sloppy pinhole,” Dmitri writes on his website. Still, he could use the camera handheld and indoors thanks to its large aperture.

Despite the challenges, Dmitri says he enjoyed building this unusual gingerbread camera. He’s learned a lot, he has an idea what to improve in the future… And he plans to eat this camera soon. I mean, is it Christmas time or not? :)

The whole project cost around $220, according to Dmitri. But, to be fair, he spent most of it on wasted Instax film.

Sample images

“As you may’ve noticed from the samples, sugar is not an easy or ideal material to make a lens from,” Dmitri notes. Still, I’m impressed by this project. The furthest I went with creating an edible camera was cutting gingerbread dough with camera cookie cutters… I didn’t even bother decorating them.

Dmitri shared some of the photos he took with DIYP, so check them out:

More gingerbread camera photos

Other than the sample images, Dmitri also shares some photos of the camera itself, and you can check them put below. Make sure to follow Dmitri’s work on his website Analog Cafe, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Mastodon.

