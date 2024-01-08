Sony’s surprising feature: Built-in photography assistant… with eight legs

It looks like there’s something about spiders and Sony cameras. Another photographer recently had a spider trapped inside of his Sony a7 IV. He reached out to the community for help, and the responses were hilarious.

Dutch photographer Ties Blaaus recently turned to the internet to ask for advice on removing an itsy bitsy spider that seemed to have moved inside his camera body. Andrea Pizzini of Sony Alpha Rumors posted a video about this unusual issue, asking for the community to help on Ties’ behalf.

“Put the camera on a tripod,” one comment reads. “Detach the lens and face the camera down to protect the sensor from dust. Cover the EVF so that no light comes into it. Aim a light to the open lens mount and leave it all alone. Sooner or later the spider will find the way out with the help of the light.”

There were a few other tips, although they offered little more complex solutions:

“It won’t be practical to do on his trip, but a [quickest] way would be to remove the back cover, detach the EVF from the main board and remove the EVF assembly. There’s probably a shield or two blocking the flex cables. I can’t remember how sealed the diopter is, but if the spider got in [here] should be able to help it out from there.”

However, most comments were humorous, offering no solution but surely offering a good laugh.

-He has to update the firmware. It’s just a bug.

-Why the heck would he want to get rid of the spider?? That’s a superhero camera now … that EVF has now super senses and will automatically modified the camera settings for the perfect photo every time!

– A built in photo assistant? Wow!

– Take the lens off the camera, place a sexy spider at your side of the viewfinder, and hope the insider spider will come out for a date

Other cases of uninvited camera tenants

As I mentioned, another photographer had a spider living in his camera body rent-free. Interestingly enough, it was also a Sony.

Last year, Joel Robison was stunned to discover that his camera had become a home to a little spider that simply refused to leave. Joel estimated that the spider had probably been there for around ten days at that time. And it seemed to get quite cozy.

Commenting on Joel’s case, Nanna Amanda from Paramount Camera Repair said that one of their customers had unknowingly brought back an ant colony from Thailand. The insects had apparently made the camera their home, turning it into a Sony Ant Farm. Yup, it was another Sony. Maybe insects and arachnids like it because it’s nice and warm?

Anyhow, I hope Joel and Ties both got rid of their Sony spiders and found them cozy corners in their studios. How would you tackle this problem?

[via Sony Alpha Rumors]