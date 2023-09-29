Photo Scout app is your landscape photography assistant in your pocket

Step aside Photo Pills, there’s a new photography app in town. Cascable’s new app, Photo Scout, claims to change the game for photographers. Instead of constantly checking the weather, this app does the work for you by sending a notification when conditions are just right for a great photo.

Photo Scout uses clever technology to consider things like wind, sun and moon positions, moon phases, and weather conditions. When everything lines up perfectly, it sends you a quick alert. Plus, it has handy widgets, so you can keep an eye on these details right from your iPhone’s home screen.

This app lets photographers plan photo shoots ahead of time, factoring in the ideal conditions for their shots. It also has an “Instant Inspiration” feature that suggests photo opportunities based on upcoming conditions in your area.

The idea for Photo Scout came from the app creator’s own experiences. “When I’m travelling or even at home, I love taking cool photos,” they say. “Every day, I’d be checking several different apps to figure out if conditions were right, and I wondered… surely there’s an app I could give all of these requirements to, and it’d tell me when I can go out and get that perfect photo?”

Well, now that app exists. Photo Scout will tell you the best lighting conditions for your photos so you don’t miss that perfect moment during the golden hour, for example. It also has specific features for drone flying, shooting sunsets, moon phases and aurora visibility.

Unfortunately, the app is only currently available for iPhone users. You can download Photo Scout now from the Apple App Store. There are two options available:

Hobbyist – For $25 a year, you can save up to five scenes, get hourly data updates, basic weather info, notifications the day before a photo opportunity, and one day of “Instant Inspiration.” Professional – For $40 a year, you get unlimited scene saves, more frequent data updates, extended weather info, customizable notifications, three days of “Instant Inspiration,” home screen widgets, custom icons, and more.

There’s also a one-week free trial and a special launch discount for the first year for annual subscribers. It could be worth trying if you regularly head out and about to shoot.