First look at Godox new LiteFlow reflector system

Godox was recently showing off their new LiteFlow reflector system at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam. As DIYP was there, we went along to the Godox stand to check it out for ourselves.

It’s an interesting system that’s probably not like any other reflector you’ve used. It has its specific use cases, but it also offers some definite advantages over more traditional reflectors in certain conditions.

Godox LiteFlow – A reflector ecosystem

The Godox LiteFlow ecosystem is essentially a set of hard, mirror-like reflectors in various sizes. They’re designed to help you redirect light, like adjusting a downward-facing spot to point forward. Except, instead of moving the entire light, you’re just moving a relatively thin and lightweight piece of metal on a light stand.

They can also be very useful for things like reflecting sunlight through a window to light up a subject in an interior. After all, the sun doesn’t always sit where we need it to in the sky. And even when it does, it doesn’t stay there very long. So, sometimes we need to take back a little control.

They’re not your standard 5-in-1 reflector

They’re not like the reflective side you might have used on your 5-in-1 reflectors. And you’re almost certainly not going to be using them in the same stations.

With a 5-in-1 reflector, we might use it to add a little fill light on the shadow side of our subject, for example. Not so much with these. You could combine these to bounce light onto a diffuser to soften and reduce the brightness of the reflected sunlight. But that’s a lot of unnecessary faff for what can be done with a cheap 5-in-1.

But these also shine in places your 5-in-1 doesn’t. For a start, these are much smaller-sized hard mirror reflectors, at 7cm, 15cm, 25cm and 50cm square sizes. These allow you to direct light very purposefully towards and onto specific areas with minimal spill.

You are able to add diffusion to the LiteFlow reflectors, although I’d still personally grab a 5-in-1 if I’m heading outdoors for a portrait shoot.

It’s not the first of its kind, though

The Godox LiteFlow system is very unusual for most photographers. Many might not find a use for this in their arsenal at all, although some will definitely see the benefit. It’s not the first of it’s kind, though.

Now, we’re not saying that Godox has copied anybody here, but the LiteFlow system does look very similar to the C-Move Reflector Kit from LightBridge (buy here). Even down to the design of the bag and how items are stored.

At the moment, the C-Move Reflector Kit on B&H costs $4,469. This is, apparently, a $1,115 saving from the original $5,584 price. This is obviously out of the reach of many photographers, even ones who could actually use such a product.

What will Godox do?

Price and Availability

Godox hasn’t released a price yet, although they expect it to be officially announced and perhaps available to pre-order by the end of the year.

But given the cost of the LightBridge kit, I’m very keen to hear how Godox will price this one. Will it be just below the LightBridge to offer a slightly less expensive alternative to specialist higher-end needs?

Or will it be more reasonable for the majority of photographers so that anybody who wants to just experiment with these can afford to do so? Only time will tell.