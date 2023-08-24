Godox announces projection attachments for Godox mount LED lights

Godox has announced its new Godox mount projection attachments. There are three in total, the MLP19K (buy here), the MLP26K (buy here) and the ML36K (buy here), which are designed to be used on smaller LED lights, like the Godox ML60 (buy here).

The company says the new units offer edge-to-edge sharpness on their projections with no colour shift. You’re able to use gobos in them as well as gels, with full rotational freedom to get the picture or pattern exactly how you want it.

Godox MLP19K, MLP26K, MLP36K Projection Attachments

The three Godox MLP19K, MLP26K and MLP36K projection attachments are largely the same as each other. The big difference between the three of them is that they each have a different angle of view. The MLP19K is 19º, the MLP26K is 26º and the MLP36K is 36º.

Other than that, all three models are identical. And whatever angle of view lenses you don’t have, you can buy them as optional extras. They’re all easily interchangeable. So, from here, we’ll just call them the MLP series so I don’t have to type out three model numbers every other sentence.

Designed for Godox Mount

Unlike most LED light modifiers, which are built for Bowens mount, the Godox MLP Series is specifically designed for use with Godox’s smaller lights that utilise the Godox mount. This means it’ll work with lights like the Godox ML60.

In theory, the Godox mount means the MLP series may also work with strobes like the Godox AD300 Pro (buy here), although Godox doesn’t specifically mention any of its strobes as being compatible on its website.

The fact that Godox hasn’t mentioned that model of flash specifically suggests they’re not compatible. After all, the AD300 Pro has a bulb sticking out the front whereas the ML60 LED light does not. So, if you want to try this with a small Godox strobe, you do so at your own risk, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

Godox MLP Series – Versatility and quality

The Godox MLP series boasts uniform output across its projection. Some of the sample photos I’ve seen do show a slight hotspot in the middle with a dimming towards the edges, but it does present an even enough projection for most uses.

It’s also quite a versatile projector. As well as three interchangeable lenses for different field of view angles on the output, you can insert gels or gobos into the unit. You’re able to get a full 360º of rotation to angle your projection just how you need it.

You get control over the iris, too, allowing you to make that spotlight smaller if you need it to be. It also features a shutter, allowing you to shape the light freely from either side to just cut a slash of light through your scene.

Built Tough

The MLP series projection attachments are constructed from metal and not just plastic. The metal construction is there to both help with durability and to help dissipate heat so that you’re not running into any overheating issues with your light.

It also features its own integrated light stand mount. This means you don’t have to try and balance this thing with the little Godox S2 (buy here) adapter bracket clamped around the light itself. This makes it a much more stable system on your stand.

Price and Availability

The Godox MLP19K, MLP26K and MLP36K are available to pre-order now for $299, $299 and $319. respectively. The individual 19º, 26º and 36ºlenses are also available to pre-order now for $149, $149 and $169.

There’s no word yet on exactly when shipping will begin, but we’ll update this if we hear anything.