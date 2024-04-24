Put Canon EF lenses on your Nikon Z cameras with the Megadap EFTZ21 adapter

Megadap has announced its newest lens adapter. It’s the Megadap EFTZ21 (buy here). It allows you to use Canon EF mount lenses on your Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. It’s a full-frame adapter but also works with APS-C.

The company says that it offers full autofocus support with electronic aperture synchronisation. It also supports IBIS in conjunction with IS in the lenses. And, of course, you get full communication for EXIF data.

Megadap – Changing Mounts

Megadap is typically known for its Sony E to Nikon Z adapters. I mean, they’ve released three of them. The first was the Megadap ETZ-11, which came in 2021. It was followed up in 2022 by the Megadap ETZ-21 and by the Megadap ETZ-21 Pro last year (buy here).

It looks like the company’s all Sony’d out a little bit for now, though. They’re switching things up. The new Megadap EFTZ21 is a Canon EF to Nikon Z adapter. It allows you to use Canon EF mount lenses on your Nikon Z bodies. And you can do so with full autofocus, stabilisation and EXIF data.

It’s a full-frame adapter, but it will also work with Nikon DX bodies. This adds around 150 Canon EF mount lenses to the potential lineup for Nikon Z shooters. So, it opens up a lot more options. Considering how cheap used EF lenses are now, they’re viable options, too.

You know, it’s funny, when the Canon 5D Mark II was released, people jumped on video and they were usually trying to adapt Nikon lenses to Canon bodies. Now, thanks to Megadap, it’s the other way around.

Megadap EFTZ21 Features

According to Megadap, the EFTZ21 focuses on performance and convenience. It incorporates a range of features to help make your photography experience go more smoothly.

Auto-Focus Support: Achieve smooth and precise focusing for every shot.

both the camera body and lens. Support IBIS Function: Support either camera IBIS or lens IBIS.

The firmware for the adapter can be updated in-camera from Nikon Z bodies, and it features customisable function buttons and control rings, allowing fingertip access to various camera functions while shooting.

The company says it’s dustproof, waterproof (yes, “waterproof”, not just weatherproof) and anti-slip for use in a variety of weather conditions.

Price and Availability

The Megadap EFTZ21 is available to buy now for $299 from the Megadap website.