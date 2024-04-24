Hollyland Pyro H video transmitter boasts 0.06ms latency up to 400m range

Hollyland has announced its newest video transmitter and receiver system. It’s the Hollyland Pyro H (buy here), and it’s the first model in a new Pyro series from the company. Hollyland hasn’t yet said exactly what else the series will bring.

It features HDMI sockets, but there’s no SDI on this one. There is USB-C video, though – as well as USB power, NPF or DC input. For maximum range and reliability, It uses 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band technology of the company’s own design.

Hollyland Pyro H – 4K 30p HDMI video transmission

The Hollyland Pyro H is capable of receiving a 4K signal input. It’s also capable of transmitting a 4K signal, too. This is a nice step up from many other HDMI video transmission systems on the market that can only do 1080p.

It supports video signals in 4K resolution at 24, 25 or 30fps and 1080p at up to 60fps. It can also transmit these signals to multiple devices simultaneously. And, you can mix and match receivers, tablets and smartphones with up to four receiving at once.

Hollyland says the Pyro H improves wireless video transmission stability. This is thanks to its self-developed 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual-band technology. It automatically chooses a high-quality frequency channel on boot, and a smart channel scan feature lets you see all frequencies in real time.

Multiple ways to power

As seems to have become common on video transmission systems, the Hollyland Pyro H supports multiple different forms of power. You can slap a Sony NP-F style battery onto the back of it or use the DC barrel jack input.

It’s also capable of being powered over USB-C with 5v at 2 Amps. Unfortunately, however, this isn’t available when using the device in broadcast mode.

Price and Availability

The Hollyland Pyro H is available to pre-order now for $469 and is expected to begin shipping any day now.