New Megadap ETZ21 PRO AF adapter puts Sony E lenses on Nikon Z bodies

Megadap has announced a new iteration of its Sony E mount lens to Nikon Z mount body lens adapter. The Megadap ETZ21 Pro (buy here) is a lot like its predecessor but with some significant workflow improvements.

For a start, the lens release button has been redesigned for smoother, easier action. It has a better mechanical fitting with tighter tolerances. And it doesn’t need a USB cable to update the firmware.

Megadap ETZ21 Pro – An incremental but refined update

Functionally, just using it as an adapter, the ETZ21 Pro is pretty similar to the standard ETZ 21 (buy here). But it does offer some improvements. It has a better fit and a more reliable lens release lever. It also offers better compatibility with the Nikon Z8 (buy here) and Nikon Z9 (buy here).

The new adapter also increases the stability of continuous shooting mode. It also improves low light focus performance over its predecessor. The customisable buttons on a number of Sony E mount lenses can now also be configured and used.

No more USB cable

As a digital lens adapter that passes along autofocus and other information, keeping constant communications with the lens, it occasionally requires a firmware update. These updates used to be performed by plugging the adapter into your computer using a USB cable.

With the new Megadap ETZ21 Pro, you don’t need to do that anymore. The new adapter will let you update the firmware directly from your Nikon Z camera, as long as you also have a lens installed. This is going to make firmware updating life much easier.

Price and Availability

The Megadap ETZ21 Pro is available to buy now for $249 – the same price as the standard ETZ 21. Units have already started shipping.