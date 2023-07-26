DIY Photography

Nikon releases v1.41 firmware for Nikon Zfc to fix autofocus failure

Amidst talk of an impending Nikon announcement for a full-frame retro-styled body – a mirrorless refresh of the Df – Nikon has released a firmware update for their APS-C Nikon Zfc (buy here).

The new v1.41 firmware does not change much and adds no functionality to the camera. But it does address an autofocus failure issue that users may have been experiencing.

The complete list of changes in the firmware is very short, but here it is:

Fixed an issue that occurred in rare cases where autofocus would fail when [AF-area mode] was set to [Pinpoint AF] or when shooting dark or low-contrast subjects.

As I said, not a lot of new stuff, but a fix to a bug that seems to have concerned a lot of Zfc shooters.

The new Nikon Zfc v1.41 firmware is available to download from the Nikon website now.

