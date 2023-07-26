DIY Photography

The Fringer NF-FX II is a weather-sealed Nikon F to Fuji X adapter

I have to admit, I hadn’t given much thought to weather sealing when using adapted lenses. But then, when I’m using adapted lenses, I’m usually doing it in some comfort. Not everybody is.

There are definitely times when being able to adapt lenses in any weather conditions can be handy. Well, if you’re a Fuji X shooter with some Nikon F lenses, the Fringer NF-FX II (buy here) is the weather-sealed adapter you need (maybe).

Fringer NF-FX II

The Fringer NF-FX II boasts full control over the automatic functions of the lens, including the aperture, focus, and possibly Vibration Reduction (VR). Over the original Fringer NF-FX, the new Fringer NF-FX II provides added weather sealing and a smaller “foot”.

The redesign of the foot, along with the added weather sealing adds some versatility over its predecessor. The smaller foot makes vertical shooting easier, and the weather sealing obviously helps to shoot your adapted lenses without worrying so much about the weather.

The company has a wonderfully in-depth page about the new adapter on its website. It goes into great depth regarding the features it offers, including electronic communication between lens and body. It also provides a large list of Nikon OEM and third-party lenses, as well as Fuji X cameras, that have been tested.

Price and Availability

The Fringer NF-FX II is available to buy now for $324 from the Fringer website. It’s also expected to come to B&H, Amazon and other retailers in due course.

