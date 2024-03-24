Nikon, RED reassures customers: Nothing is changing

While RED’s acquisition by Nikon may be good news for team Nikon players who are looking for better video support on Nikon’s cameras, it did raise some concerns with RED customers. Specifically, who will take care of them now when RED is merged into Nikon?

While any such big move takes a while to complete, I can understand the concerns coming from RED users in the long term. Lack of support and warranty can not only impact the secondhand value of their gear but also leave them hanging in the case where they need service and support.

Whoever is running the customer-facing side of the new company was right to address those concerns on social media and reassure the RED community.

We figured we'd clear the air. We're excited about the future and remain fully committed to our products, the RED brand, our team, and our customers. There are no changes to product support, warranties, or policies.

Keep Creating. pic.twitter.com/bBEebFwWAF — RED Digital Cinema (@RED_Cinema) March 22, 2024

The message is clear and reassuring indeed:

We figured we’d clear the air. We’re excited about the future and remain fully committed to our products, the RED brand, our team, and our customers. There are no changes to product support, warranties, or policies.

Keep Creating. X

I think it’s a safe bet to speculate that Nikon will bring some Autofocus tech to RED cameras and that RED will bring some video tech to Nikon cameras (Probably at least a new codec). However, Nikon’s long-term plans for RED are still unknown, so RED will need to prove this statement in the coming years.