Moment launches 8 new T-Series lenses for smartphones (including Android)

Moment has announced their newest generation of smartphone lenses. The new lenses are called T-Series, and they’re the company’s third-generation mobile photography lens series. They’re not just limited to iPhones now, either.

The new lenses also bring the company back to Android devices. The new lenses sport new optics and a new bayonet design that allows them to work with the larger camera sensors and wider apertures of Android devices.

The lenses are ones that Moment users will already be familiar with, but they’ve been updated with new optics and a refined bayonet mounting system. The company says that the new T-Series “captures the magic of what we created with our first wide 18mm lens”.

And now it does it for Android. The redesign, Moment says, is targeted towards “the next generation of phones” and it looks like Moment doesn’t necessarily see Apple as the only future anymore. But the redesign allows the new lenses to project an image onto larger sensors with wide apertures.

Moment Anamorphic 1.33x & 1.55x T-Series

The Moment Anamorphic T-Series lenses bring that cinematic look to your smartphone. Sort of. Of course, it’ll never achieve exactly the same look as an anamorphic lens on a cinema camera, but it’s pretty close. At least as close as you can get with a phone.

It’s available in two different desqueeze ratios. There’s 1.33x (buy here) and 1.55x (buy here). Each of these two versions is also split up into two versions. Both desqueeze ratios are available with either the traditional blue lens flare or a more subdued gold flare.

All combinations of Moment Anamorphic T-Series lens options are available to pre-order now for $149.99 in either 1.33x or 1.55x desqueeze ratios.

Moment Tele 58mm T-Series

The Tele 58mm T-Series (buy here) is Moment’s classic portrait-style lens. It essentially offers a 2x optical zoom over the main camera in your smartphone and can provide a much later level of zoom when combined with your smartphone’s telephoto lens camera.

It even lets you get a little bit of bokeh.

The Moment Tele 58mm T-Series is available to buy now for $149.99.

Moment Wide 18mm T-Series

This is it, the one that started it all. Or, at least, it’s the latest iteration of the one that started it all. This gave the look that everybody seemed to want in their smartphone photos when this lens was first launched.

Moment says the newest version provides a flatter and more organic wide shot. Its 18mm focal length, they say, allows you to “enjoy a consistent wide-angle view, without the distortion [of] a phone’s ultra-wide lens”.

The Moment Wide 18mm T-Series is available to pre-order now for $129.99.

Moment Fisheye 14mm T-Series

As is often the case with fisheye lenses, the Moment Fisheye 14mm T-Series is designed for you to get close up to your subject for some very distorted shots. It offer an ultra-wide field of view that Moment describes as “full frame”.

I don’t expect you’ll be able to mount this on your mirrorless camera, but the company does say that it projects a large image circle and should be able to cover any smartphone sensor you throw at it without vignetting.

The Moment Fisheye 14mm T-Series is available to pre-order now for $119.99.

Moment Macro 10x T-Series

This is another that’s obviously designed to work close to your subjects. After all, it’s a macro lens. It boasts 10x magnification which should allow you to get very up close and personal with teeny tiny subjects, although you might struggle to get light in there!

It focuses as close as an inch away from your phone. Moment says the lens is “amazing at capturing rich textures, materials, or living things” that you simply wouldn’t be able to create without it.

The Moment Macro 10x T-Series is also available to pre-order now for $119.99.

What’s new with the T-Series?

Moment says that they’ve “made everything about T-Series better for newer camera phones”. Moment sees that the world is changing, and its smartphone brand preference is changing with it. The new designs allow the lenses to be compatible with more smartphones that aren’t made by Apple while bringing a new level of quality.

The bayonet mount is 20% larger, which allows it to cover the wider camera sensors on some Android devices. This has the added benefit of generally allowing more light to enter your sensor and prevent vignetting.

The optics have also been improved to be able to handle today’s ultra-high-resolution 108-megapixel smartphone sensors. They say the elements used are of the same material Sony uses in its high end GM glass.

What are they compatible with?

While Android support has been added, it’s not really been added across the board. Yes, there is a universal mount, but there are also dedicated cases and other items for a handful of specific devices by Google and Samsung.

When it comes to iPhones, the new lenses support all sizes of the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 with drop-in cases. For iPhone 12 and older devices, the company recommends M-Series lenses, suggesting that they don’t plan to make T-Series cases for older devices.

Price and Availability

The Moment T-Series Anamorphic lenses are available to pre-order now in 1.33x desqueeze and 1.55x desqueeze ratios for $149.99 each. The Moment T-Series Tele 58mm is available to pre-order now for $149.99. The Moment T-Series Wide 18mm is available to pre-order now for $129.99. The Moment T-Series Fisheye 14mm is available to pre-order now for $119.99. And finally, the Moment T-Series Macro 10x is also available to pre-order for $119.99.

All items are expected to begin shipping in the second week of September.