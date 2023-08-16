MagMod goes big with its new XL studio light modifiers

It looks like MagMod’s finally accepting the goodness of big strobes and not just focusing on speedlights and other small portable lights. They’ve announced the new MagMod XL range, designed specifically for use with Bowens mount studio strobes – and presumably LEDs.

The core of the system is the MagMod Reflector XL (buy here), with attachments that fit onto the end of it. It sounds like reflectors and grids we’ve seen before, but MagMod’s system, as one would expect, comes with a bit of a twist.

The MagMod Reflector XL is, on first impressions, like many other standard 7″ reflectors we’ve received free with our lights. But the MagMod Reflector XL claims to be the world’s first collapsible reflector. Collapsible makes it interesting, especially for location shooters who travel with big lights.

Use it with Bowens or Profoto mount lights

It comes in Bowens mount by default, although other mounts, such as Protofo (buy here), are also available as optional extra purchases if you wish to switch from one system to another. Hopefully, MagMod will eventually offer Profoto users a way to get their hands on it without being forced to pay for the Bowens mount, but not just yet.

The reflector’s interior features a durable reflective coating for maximising light output while being strong enough to fold down. And you can use it folded down as well for a wider beam spread. Onto this, you add various domes, grids and whatnot, as you would with most other reflectors of this type.

A number of modifiers to go onto the end of the reflector have been announced alongside it. First up, there’s the MagMod MagSphere XL (buy here), a scaled-up version of their popular modifier. There’s also a new range of MagMod XL Dome Gels.

New dome gels (for MagBox users, too)

These Dome Gels are shatterproof transparent polycarbonate in a number of useful and popular colours. Colours include (but are not limited to) CTO, CTB, Plusgreem and 8x ND (3 stops) and a whole bunch of creative colours. I don’t know if there are plans to expand the range with more colour options, but it could prove to be a very popular gel system for MagMod XL users.

Perhaps it may also prove popular with MagMod MagBox users because these new gels are also compatible with that system. There are three gel kits so far, each containing six gels. There’s a corrective gel kit (buy here), a creative gel kit (buy here) and an “artistic” gel kit (buy here).

Of course, grids are also available in 20º and 40º flavours as the MagGrid XL 20 (buy here) and MagGrid XL 40 (buy here), respectively. The grids are silicone, so they can easily withstand the temperatures put out by strobes, modelling lights or potentially even powerful LED lights.

It’s an interesting little kit. If I were just getting started today taking strobes out on location, this looks like something I would have found quite useful in the early days. If you’re new and looking to go on location on a small scale, it might be a good option for you, too.

Price and Availability

The MagMod Reflector XL is available to buy now for $74.95, and this is the only mandatory part of the system. The MagMod MagSphere XL is available to buy now for $79.95. The MagMod MagGrid 20 and 40-degree grids will cost you $54.95 each.

There are three different gel kits available. There’s one containing six corrective gels, one containing six creative gels and one containing six “artistic” gels. Each of these kits costs $69.95. Individual quarter, half, and full-cut CTO gels are available for $18.95 each.

If you’re already going cross-eyed trying to figure out how much this is all going to cost you, don’t worry. MagMod has your back. They’ve also bundled the entire thing (minus the six-gel kits) into one package for $289.95 with a nice carrying case.

Oh, and if you want to put it on Profoto lights, that’ll cost you $29.95.