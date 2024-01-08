Godox is releasing a Godox V1 Pro flash

Godox has registered a new speedlight with Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. It’s the Godox V1 Pro, an upgraded version of 2019’s popular Godox V1 (buy here).

There have been rumours about this one since 2020, but now it looks like it’s finally coming. The filing doesn’t say when or what the features will be. But it does confirm that it’s on the roadmap.

Godox V1 Pro – Finally, a successor

The filing includes photos of both the overall finished speedlight and some of its internal components – the components being tested as part of the registration. The complete report is quite in-depth at 50 pages and is available to download in full.

The report was only discovered recently, but it was approved in September 2023. It’s common with the FCC in the USA that products are often kept under wraps during testing until they’re ready for announcement. If Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications offers a similar deal, this could mean it’s close to release.

Same form factor as the Godox V1

It’s probably not surprising that the Godox V1 Pro has a similar form factor to the Godox V1. Exactly what makes it pro is currently unclear. All we know for sure is that it’ll be available for all of the usual mounts Godox offers – at least, that’s what the report says.

As the internals are being tested in the report, there are photos of the V1 Pro’s components. These include front and rear views of all circuit boards, the battery, connectors and internal cables.

When the Godox V1 Pro is released, I don’t think we’ll need to see a teardown. After all, it’s pretty much all covered here in the report. We can even see the wireless antenna system.

No mention of Bluetooth

While the report doesn’t tell us much about how the V1 Pro actually compares to the original V1, it does give us some of the power and wireless specifications. Onne thing that is notable, is that there doesn’t seem to be a mention of Bluetooth at all.

So, if you were hoping to use this with the Bluetooth app or your smartphone, you’ll probably still need either the Godox A1, Godox X2T (buy here) or Godox XPro II (buy here).

We now it’s going to have the round head shape of its predecessor. We can probably also assume it’ll cover the same feature set as the original Godox V1. Exactly what it will offer above and beyond its predecessor, though, is unknown.

Price and Availability

The Godox V1 Pro should be available for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fuji, Panasonic/Olympus and even Pentax. That is to say, those model names are all included in the registration, although we may not see them all at once.

Godox has a history of staggering product releases for different mounts. A few years ago, that meant Canon and Nikon first. These days, Sony typically joins them in the first round, with Olympus/Panasonic and Fujifilm following. Occasionally, there’s a Pentax version.

Whether the V1 Pro will follow that same pattern or we’ll see all six mount options available from day one remains to be seen. When we’ll see them or how much they will cost is also unknown at this time.