Two SSD solutions are competing for your dollars on Kickstarter

The Dockcase Pocket ($75) and MagDisk ($109) are two new storage solutions that get massive amounts of backing and support on Kickstarter. Both are light and compact, making them ideal solutions for videographers using the Panasonic GH6, BMPCC 6K, or even an iPhone 15. Have a read through both options and let us know which one you like better and if you are/going to be a backer.

Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

The Dockcase Pocket is one of the smallest SSD enclosures on the market. Like the tiny Sharge we saw last year, the Dockcase Pocket supports small 2230 M.2 SSDs up to 2TB. Additionally, the Dockcase Pocket has two 1/4″ Screw Holes built-in, so you don’t need an SSD bracket to mount it to your rig.

SSD health status display

Unlike most SSD enclosures, the Dockcase Pocket has a small status display built-in. The display shows a real-time readout of your data transfer speeds, storage capacity, SSD temperature, and more.

Power loss protection

The Dockcase Pocket features power loss protection. According to Seesaw, the Dockcase Pocket can power the SSD for about three seconds. This capability allows data to be stored appropriately after a power outage, as long as it doesn’t need more than three seconds to finish writing or reading the file.

You can also use a read-only mode as an additional layer of security. The mode is useful in preventing accidental deletion or modification of essential data.

Dockcase Pocket Specifications

Dockcase Pocket price and availability

The Kickstarter for the Dockcase Pocket has already amassed over $40,000—more than eight times the $5,000 goal. The Dockcase Pocket starts at $75 for the matt black version. It is a discounted price for early backers or until all units are sold out.

MagDisk – MagSafe SSD

The MagDisk is a magnetic external SSD made by EON Electronics. The MagDisk snaps to the back of your iPhone using the MagSafe magnetic mount. It is a small, light external SSD, weighing 45g, and is only 86mm long. The MagDisk is currently pre-selling on Kickstarter, starting at $109.

MagHub

In addition to MagDisk, you can get the MagHub. It is a compact USB-C hub meant for your iPhone but also works with any other USB-C compatible device. It features an optical 3.5mm jack, SD and microSD card slots, and USB-C 3.2 plus USB-A ports with 100W power delivery.

MagSafe Dual mount

You can find the magnetic MagSafe mount on both sides of the MagDisk. Effectively, it allows you to connect the MagDisk to your iPhone using one side and attach an additional MagSafe accessory like the Spark or the Lumicard on the other side.

Wireless power bank

The MagDisk doubles as an external SSD and a Qi 2.0 wireless power bank. The battery of the MagDisk has a capacity of 2400mAh, allowing you to record for longer. You don’t need to connect the MagDisk by cable to charge your phone, but you do need to connect the MagDisk to use it as an SSD.

Compatible with the Apple “Find My” app

The Apple “Find My” app can pair your iPhone to the MagDisk. The app will notify you if you leave the MagDisk behind, helping you not forget it on set. If you do forget the MagDisk, the “Find My” app can pinpoint its location for you.

MagDisk specifications

MagDisk price and availability

The MagDisk Kickstarter is live until February 10, 2024, but it has already reached $130,000 in backing. 26 times more than the original $5000 goal. If you are interested in grabbing one, you get about a 25% discount as an early backer. The price for the MagDisk starts at $109 for the 512GB model, but there are 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options as well. If you want to use the MagDisk with the MagHub, it is available from the same Kickstarter page for $34.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.