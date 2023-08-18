First photos leak of upcoming Nikon Zf

The first photos of Nikon’s upcoming full-frame retro-inspired mirrorless camera, the Nikon Zf, have leaked, courtesy of Nikon Rumors. The photos show a number of aspects of the camera and its overall design.

They also let us get a look at some of the details, like where certain buttons are located and whether it has a fixed screen like the Df or a flippy-out display like the Zfc (buy here). There’s also a short video.

Nikon Zf – Flippy out LCD!

I like that the rear of the camera is fairly minimalist and not overloaded with buttons. Don’t get me wrong, my Panasonics have half a dozen function buttons on the back I can assign to various tasks as well as all the stuff above, and I love them.

But in a camera like the Nikon Zf, it’s clearly targeted primarily towards more casual shooting. That’s not to say that it won’t be able to stand up to professional demands, but many professionals often need quick access to various settings through function buttons on the back.

There’s no complete view of the top dials yet, although I expect they’ll be somewhat similar to the Nikon Zfc. On the back, though, the image above clearly shows a hinged, presumably touchscreen display. Another image shows it in the open state.

A compact, retro design

Overall, the camera looks quite small compared to Nikon’s other full-frame mirrorless cameras. This isn’t much of a surprise, given the aesthetic the camera is going for. The Nikon Df was significantly smaller than the Nikon D4, on whose sensor it was based.

I’m actually curious to hold one of these side-by-side with my old Nikkormats to see how they feel and compare handling-wise. If previous Nikon retro models are anything to go by, the Nikon Zf should feel pretty close to the cameras of yore.

Even though I think my main Nikon journey ended with their DSLRs, I could potentially see myself getting one of these for street photography with adapted F mount or M42 lenses.

Nikon Zf shoots 4K video

The Nikon Zf is rumoured to contain a 24-megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor with IBIS. Unlike the Nikon Df, the Nikon Zf is expected to shoot video. 4K60 to be precise. That might feel a little low given the number of 4K120 bodies coming out right now, but given its intended audience, I think it feels about right.

And speaking of video, Nikon Rumors also posted a video to Twitter … uhh, Xitter? X? I’m not entirely sure why the guy’s hand is shaking so much, unless he’s trying to demonstrate something about IBIS and wobbly sensors.

Here is a short video of the Nikon Zf:https://t.co/KKgB12mxuu pic.twitter.com/tMTaNX13ri — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) August 18, 2023

When? How Much?

It’s anticipated that the Nikon Zf will sit around the $1,999 mark, body only and an announcement is expected at some point during either the remainder of August or September with a shipping date before the end of the year.

This timeline makes sense if Nikon wants to catch that Christmas present rush. Something which they no doubt do.

[via Nikon Rumors]