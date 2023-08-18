How I took the shot: capturing the magic of bioluminescence in night sky photography

The night sky holds a unique allure for me, a canvas painted with stars that seem to transport us to another realm. There is a certain peace and calm in night sky photography. I almost find it meditative, and it helps with stress management, even with sleepless nights. I have been into astronomy since I was a child, and photographing the night sky allows me to connect back to my passion in a meaningful way.

This Summer, I headed out to Arch Rock along the southern Oregon coast to see if I could capture the bioluminescence that I had heard could be visible in these waters at this time of year.

What is bioluminescence?

This luminous spectacle results from dinoflagellates – tiny algae – being disturbed in the water, a phenomenon heavily influenced by minute details such as tides and temperatures.

The bioluminescence that graces these photographs might seem like a lucky accident, but the truth lies in understanding the phenomenon. Based on historical trends, I knew there was the potential for bioluminescence in this location. While not always visible to the naked eye, it sometimes reveals itself as faint flashes of blue after true astronomical darkness descends.

Crafting the perfect shot: meticulous planning pays off

As with most photography, planning ahead is everything. I read about Arch Rock having a strong potential for bioluminescence in June and July. Armed with this knowledge, I selected a weekend in mid-July when the weather forecast indicated clear skies along the coast. The chosen dates coincided with a moon that would be below the horizon for most of the night, enhancing the visibility of the stars.

Anticipating the unpredictable marine layer, I gave myself two attempts. This strategy proved fruitful. On the night of July 14th, the sky was clear, but the marine layer was barely noticeable. This allowed me to capture star trails and the captivating hues of the night sky. However, the following night, July 15th, brought in an intense marine layer, contributing to the resulting image’s moody and foggy ambience.

The lesson here is clear: a successful shot is often the outcome of combining favourable weather, moon conditions, and the delicate timing of natural phenomena while affording oneself multiple opportunities.

You have to be prepared to head out last minute. I decided to drive to the southern Oregon coast from Portland a day before as weather conditions became clearer. Flexibility is key here!

Technical aspects

I used my Nikon D850 camera and a Rokinon 24 mm F1.4 lens to take these images. The first image used exposure settings of 890 seconds (~15 minutes), with an aperture of f/2 and ISO set at 400. The resulting star trails are a product of the Earth’s rotation during this 15-minute exposure.

The second image, taken the following night around 10:45 pm, used the same equipment. This time, the exposure lasted 506 seconds (~8.5 minutes), with an aperture of f/2 and ISO 500. Achieving precise focus was crucial.

Focusing is key. I pick a bright star on the screen, zoom in, and focus manually to make it as sharp as possible. Using infinity to focus is not always accurate. You also need a lot of trial and error to get the composition correct, as the scene is not visible on the screen.

The challenge and reward of night sky photography

I shoot only single exposures. I do not blend images, nor do I do composites. No shooting landscapes during blue hour and blending with tracked night skies. Single exposures are fun to shoot as you have to push the dynamic range of the equipment to its limit to get good foregrounds and night skies while managing noise. I find this challenge very motivating and incredibly rewarding when I get it right.

Advice for aspiring night sky photographers

Patience is key. You will never get the techniques right in the first go. You will always have a learning curve. If you find yourself a coach, guide, or mentor, you can greatly cut down your learning curve. Even if your techniques and compositions are correct, you may not get the shots you want due to environmental conditions. I have gone to the same places multiple times before getting the shot I wanted.

Additionally, I would advise you not to invest in equipment until you know what you want to shoot. Rent until you get clarity on what you enjoy shooting the most. But most of all, go outside and take some spectacular night sky photographs!

About the Author

Jay Shah is a landscape photographer based in the Pacific Northwest, USA. He particularly loves to shoot single-exposure night sky photographs. You can see more of his work on his website or follow him on Instagram.